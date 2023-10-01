The Duration You Can Leave Your Pet Alone: Insights on Age and Breed from a Dog Expert

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

You should consider two traits before leaving your dog alone for a long time, one expert revealed.

Lorna Winter, dog trainer and co-founder of puppy training app Zigzag, told DailyMail.com that it all depends on the age and breed of the pet.

She told DailyMail.com: “How long a puppy can be left alone depends on their age and breed, as some are more prone to ‘separation anxiety’, a general term used to describe the difficulty they experience dogs and puppies when left alone.

Winter explained that some breeds, such as Chihuahuas and Chihuahuas, are more likely to feel uncomfortable when their owner walks out the door.

While young cubs aren’t“They are pre-programmed to deal with being alone” and will probably lose their cool after just two hours; After five months, that time more than doubles.

“Puppies depend on us to survive, so it makes sense that being without their beloved human companion could worry them,” Winters said.

Lorna Winter, dog trainer and co-founder of the Zigzag puppy training app

Symptoms of separation anxiety yawning licking lips drooling Increased flicker Panting Rhythm and restlessness Yarn Whine Crying Clamorous Urinate or defecate

Winter told DailyMail.com: “The age of your puppy is an indicator of how long you can leave him alone at home.”

‘With two-month-old puppies, you should avoid leaving them alone for more than an hour, as they need you to be close, not only to let them out to go to the bathroom but because they have high emotional needs at this age.

Winter said you can risk two hours at most at three months.

Otherwise, your dog will leave puddles on the floor.

Winter said: “At four months, the amount of time a puppy can be left alone at home can match its age, i.e. four hours.”

‘After four hours, your pup will definitely need to go potty, so you may want to keep it to three just to be sure. They’ll probably want some hugs too.

“At five months, they can hold their bladder for five hours,” Winter said. «At six months of age, and with proper training to be alone at home, they can be alone for about six hours.

“These times are really vital, as puppies can only hold their bladders for so long before needing to ‘go in’ inside, although it’s important to remember that every puppy is different in how they will manage on their own.”

In addition to a puppy’s age, some breeds may be more prone to separation anxiety than others.

These are the dog breeds that may or may not tolerate being left alone.

Bad – Chihuahua

Chihuahua dogs are not good at being alone

Winter said that despite being intelligent and having the largest brain (relative to their size) of all dogs, they are often more prone to separation anxiety.

Early and consistent training on how to be home alone will be essential for these puppies.

Tip: Making sure your puppy is well fed before leaving the house will help reduce anxiety levels.

You know how terrible this feeling is. Low blood sugar makes everyone irritable, so make sure they have a full stomach!

Good – Chow Chow

Chow Chow dogs are pretty self-sufficient, Winter said.

Winter said, “While they may appear fluffy and cuddly, Chow Chows often exhibit a reserved and self-sufficient nature.”

This characteristic makes them better suited to being left alone, as they do not require as much physical affection as other breeds.

“This, of course, doesn’t mean you can leave your puppy alone for days, but this particular breed won’t suffer too much if you want to go out to dinner, as long as they’ve been taught how to stay home alone.” .’

Bad – dachshund

Dachshunds Are Prone to Separation Anxiety

Winter said: ‘While he is an independent dog and may seem like he doesn’t need you; They can suffer a lot from separation anxiety.

Following a consistent and structured plan for coping with being home alone from a young age will help these puppies.

Good – Greyhound

Greyhounds enjoy peace and quiet, Winter said.

Winter said: “When opting for a larger dog like a greyhound, one might think that this breed has a lot of energy and requires a lot of attention.”

‘While it is essential to provide greyhound puppies with a daily walk and allow them to stretch their legs, greyhounds really enjoy resting and relaxing on the sofa during the day; They might even like the peace and quiet you provide!

Bad – Beagle

Beagles Can Misbehave If Left Alone, Winter Warned

Winter said: “Beagles are eager to please, but they are not pre-programmed to know what is “correct” behavior and what is not, especially when it comes to being left alone at home. It is up to you to show your Beagle how it works so that he will be comfortable. become the polite and calm companion you expected.

‘Beagles have amazing noses, so before leaving your pup alone, you can help tire out not only their bodies with a short walk but also their mind by playing some scent games like sniffing mat or ‘find the treat.’ to help reduce anxiety levels. And help them relax before you leave.’