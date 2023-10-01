Bassil before economic bodies in Central Bekaa, Zahle: With administrative decentralization, each region will be able to assume its economic role function

NNA – Free Patriotic Movement Chief, MP Gebran Bassil, underlined ldquo;the importance of approving administrative decentralization and the trust fund because of their positive aspects in developing the Lebanese regions, so that they can keep pace with advancement and compete for the better without being tied down by resorting to the legislative and executive authorities.rdquo;

Speaking before members of Central Bekaa and Zahlersquo;s economic bodies whom he met at Park Hotel Chtoura this afternoon, Bassil highlighted the significance of cooperation between the public and private sectors.

He believed that ldquo;with administrative decentralization, each region will be able to assume its economic role and function according to its nature,rdquo; adding that ldquo;administrative decentralization has several advantages.rdquo;

On a different note, Bassil met during his day tour with the pastor of the Maronite Diocese of Zahle, Bishop Joseph Mouawad, the pastor of the Greek Orthodox Diocese of Zahle and Baalbek, Metropolitan Antonious of Tyre, the pastor of the Syriac Orthodox Diocese, Bishop Boulos Safar, and the pastor of the Diocese of Ferzol, Zahle, and the Bekaa, Bishop Ibrahim Ibrahim.

