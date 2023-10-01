“Syrian presence threatens Lebanon’s demographics,” warns Mawlawi

NNA – Caretaker Minister of the Interior and Municipalities, Bassam al-Mawlawi, cautioned against the rising number of displaced Syrians in Lebanon, considering that quot;their presence threatens the demographics of Lebanon.quot;

ldquo;The problem of displacement is hugenbsp;and tough, and we must deal with it out of our concern for Lebanonrsquo;s existence, Lebanonrsquo;s interest, and according to the law,quot; Mawlawi underlined, adding, quot;We call on the international community to come up with a clear plan for the return of the displaced.rdquo;

His words came during his patronage of a ceremony organized by quot;Amal Movementquot; pertaining to the work of its municipal and mayoral affairs council, held todaynbsp;at the UNESCO Palace in Beirut.

Minister Mawlawi also touched in his delivered word on the conditions of municipalities, the development of their work, the financial crisis, the revenues of unions and municipalities, the Syrian displacement crisis, the waste problem,nbsp;encroachment on state propertiesnbsp;and the security situation in the country.

Referring to the work of local municipal councils, Mawlawi stressed that ldquo;municipalities are a manifestation of the administrative decentralization stipulated in the Taif Accord and are present in the laws,quot; adding thatnbsp;ldquo;municipalities compensate for the statersquo;s negligence in crises and are called upon today more than ever to continue their work and contribute to development and modernization.rdquo;

Mawlawi also called for introducing youth and modernity into municipal and mayoralnbsp;work, so asnbsp;to ensure advancementnbsp;and the creation of new ideas.

At the political level, Mawlawi emphasized that building the state entailsnbsp;that all Lebanese adhere to the countryrsquo;s interest and implement the law. In this context, the Interior Minister expressed his appreciation for ldquo;the efforts of the security and military forces in maintaining security and stability in the country in cooperation with the Lebanese army,rdquo; and called for ldquo;cooperation to overcome crises and preserve the country.rdquo;

