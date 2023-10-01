83% of residents of the new regions apply for Russian citizenship

NNA – A spokeswoman for the Russian Ministry of the Interior, Irina Volk, announced that 83% of the population of the Donetsk and Luhansk republics, and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions have applied for Russian citizenship, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

She added: ldquo;In the period from October 5, 2022 until December 30, 2023, identity cards were issued to more than 2.2 million citizens of the new regions of Russia, and since 2019 more than 3 million residents of the new regions have obtained Russian citizenship.rdquo;

Volk continued: quot;83% of citizens in the new regions have applied for Russian identity cards,quot; noting that quot;150 centers affiliated with the Russian Immigration Service have been opened in the new regions to process citizenship applications and grant identification documents.quot;

The Russian spokeswomannbsp;pointed out that quot;mobile teams affiliated with the Immigration Department provide their services to residents of rural areas, and visit the disabled and the elderly who are unable to visit the immigration branches in the new areas.quot;

