Foreign Ministry affirms that Lebanon stands by Pakistan in confronting terrorism

NNA – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants expressed, in a statement on Saturday, its condemnation of the two terrorist attacks that took place in the provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwain the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, resulting in dozens of casualties and injuries.

The Ministry affirmed that ldquo;the Lebanese Republic stands by the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and its people in confronting terrorism and denounces all forms of violence aimed at destabilizing security and stability.quot;

The Foregin Ministry also extended its quot;deepest condolences and sympathy to the friendly Pakistani president, government, people, and families of the victims,quot; wishing a speedy recovery to the wounded.

=========R.Sh.