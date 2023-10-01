Republicans Will Try ‘Suspending Rules’ to Avert Shutdown

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

As the U.S. once again hurtles toward a possible government shutdown, GOP representatives are reportedly seeking a “suspension of the rules” in order to rapidly enact a temporary funding bill.

According to CNN, the proposal would require support from two-thirds of lawmakers, a rare vote of unity in the typically dysfunctional and splintered House chamber. It isn’t clear whether there would be sufficient bipartisan support for it to pass.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who has been battling hard-liners within his own party, said he would hold a vote on the matter Saturday, with just hours to go before a shutdown was set to begin.

