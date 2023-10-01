Sun. Oct 1st, 2023

    News

    Republicans Will Try ‘Suspending Rules’ to Avert Shutdown

    By

    Sep 30, 2023 , , , ,
    Republicans Will Try ‘Suspending Rules’ to Avert Shutdown

    REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

    As the U.S. once again hurtles toward a possible government shutdown, GOP representatives are reportedly seeking a “suspension of the rules” in order to rapidly enact a temporary funding bill.

    According to CNN, the proposal would require support from two-thirds of lawmakers, a rare vote of unity in the typically dysfunctional and splintered House chamber. It isn’t clear whether there would be sufficient bipartisan support for it to pass.

    House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who has been battling hard-liners within his own party, said he would hold a vote on the matter Saturday, with just hours to go before a shutdown was set to begin.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Florida Alligator Named in Honor of Dolly Parton Grows Heavier by Devouring Mice

    Oct 1, 2023
    News

    Troye Sivan tests the boundaries of style as he poses in a oversized denim shirt and shorts at Business of Fashion gala during Paris Fashion Week

    Oct 1, 2023
    News

    Vigilante Pedophile Hunter Killed While Confronting Teens

    Oct 1, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Florida Alligator Named in Honor of Dolly Parton Grows Heavier by Devouring Mice

    Oct 1, 2023
    News

    Troye Sivan tests the boundaries of style as he poses in a oversized denim shirt and shorts at Business of Fashion gala during Paris Fashion Week

    Oct 1, 2023
    News

    Vigilante Pedophile Hunter Killed While Confronting Teens

    Oct 1, 2023
    News

    Slovakia elections: Populist Fico grabs victory

    Oct 1, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy