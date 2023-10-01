Sun. Oct 1st, 2023

    Manchester United 0-1 Crystal Palace: Joachim Andersen’s stunner piles on the misery for Erik ten Hag as Reds slump to a fourth loss in seven league matches this season

    Sep 30, 2023
    Manchester United 0-1 Crystal Palace: Joachim Andersen’s stunner piles on the misery for Erik ten Hag as Reds slump to a fourth loss in seven league matches this season

    Palace defender Andersen made a great connection from Eberechi Eze’s free kick in the first half to divide the two teams
    United were poor before half-time and improved after the break, but failed to find an equalizer
    Erik ten Hag’s team has now lost four of the first seven Premier League matches this season

    Published: 11:53 AM EDT, September 30, 2023 | Updated: 11:58 AM EDT, September 30, 2023

    Manchester United fell to a fourth defeat in their first seven Premier League games after Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen stunned Old Trafford.

    Anderson sent a sharp shot over Andre Onana and into the top corner after Eberechi Eze’s corner in the 26th minute picked him out at the back post.

    United struggled to create much in the first half, with Tyrick Mitchell clearing the line after Rasmus Hojlund rounded Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

    Erik ten Hag’s side, who easily beat Palace 3-0 in the Carabao Cup in midweek, improved slightly after the break but were unable to avoid home losses as their miserable start to the season continued.

    Full report to follow.

    Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen (second from left) celebrates his stunning goal to open the scoring at Old Trafford

    Andersen made the most beautiful connections to meet Eberechi Eze’s free kick, sending the ball flying past Andre Onana

    United’s goalkeeper had no chance as Andersen’s strike went over him and into the top corner of the net

    A dejected Bruno Fernandes as United, who had easily beaten Palace in the Carabao Cup in midweek, slumped to a dismal defeat

    Anthony Martial, Alejandro Garnacho and Donny van de Beek can’t quite believe it as United fail to find the equalizer

