Makhzoumi: All solidarity with the Republic of Pakistan

NNA – MP Fouad Makhzoumi expressed today via platformnbsp;ldquo;Xrdquo; all solidarity with the Republic of Pakistan and its dear people innbsp;wake of the two terrorist attacks that claimed the lives of dozens of victims and caused several injuries, saying: quot;We strongly condemn and denounce these two attacks and all forms of violence and terrorism wherever they occur, and we call on the international community to exert more efforts and cooperation to reduce these practices that threaten security and stability in the region.quot;

He added: quot;We extend our sincere condolences to the families of the victims and our wishes for a speedy recovery for the wounded.quot;

=========R.Sh.