Sun. Oct 1st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    “Lebanese presidency does not seem imminent despite many active initiatives,” deems Abu Faour

    By

    Sep 30, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Member of the quot;Democratic Gatheringquot; parliamentary bloc, MP Wael Abu Faour, considered that the republic presidency does not seem imminent despite the many active initiatives in this regard.

    Speaking during a meeting with heads of branches of the Progressive Socialist Party in the South on Saturday, the MP said: quot;Logic says that there is no chance for any president who is not anbsp;consensus president, and everyone is aware of that, but there is reluctance to move to the third alternative, and there is no agreement on a scenario for everyone to climb down the tree of high proposals!rdquo;

    quot;The Progressive Socialist Party shall continue to call on everyone to give priority to the logic of a fairnbsp;settlement,quot; pledged Abu Faour.

    He added that the PSP will also continue to carry out its educational, social and health duties towards the Lebanese citizens to alleviate their suffering, which will only cease through the election of a president of the republic and taking the path of rescue and reform that go hand in hand.

    nbsp;

    =========R.Sh.

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Florida Alligator Named in Honor of Dolly Parton Grows Heavier by Devouring Mice

    Oct 1, 2023
    News

    Troye Sivan tests the boundaries of style as he poses in a oversized denim shirt and shorts at Business of Fashion gala during Paris Fashion Week

    Oct 1, 2023
    News

    Vigilante Pedophile Hunter Killed While Confronting Teens

    Oct 1, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Florida Alligator Named in Honor of Dolly Parton Grows Heavier by Devouring Mice

    Oct 1, 2023
    News

    Troye Sivan tests the boundaries of style as he poses in a oversized denim shirt and shorts at Business of Fashion gala during Paris Fashion Week

    Oct 1, 2023
    News

    Vigilante Pedophile Hunter Killed While Confronting Teens

    Oct 1, 2023
    News

    Slovakia elections: Populist Fico grabs victory

    Oct 1, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy