“Lebanese presidency does not seem imminent despite many active initiatives,” deems Abu Faour

NNA – Member of the quot;Democratic Gatheringquot; parliamentary bloc, MP Wael Abu Faour, considered that the republic presidency does not seem imminent despite the many active initiatives in this regard.

Speaking during a meeting with heads of branches of the Progressive Socialist Party in the South on Saturday, the MP said: quot;Logic says that there is no chance for any president who is not anbsp;consensus president, and everyone is aware of that, but there is reluctance to move to the third alternative, and there is no agreement on a scenario for everyone to climb down the tree of high proposals!rdquo;

quot;The Progressive Socialist Party shall continue to call on everyone to give priority to the logic of a fairnbsp;settlement,quot; pledged Abu Faour.

He added that the PSP will also continue to carry out its educational, social and health duties towards the Lebanese citizens to alleviate their suffering, which will only cease through the election of a president of the republic and taking the path of rescue and reform that go hand in hand.

