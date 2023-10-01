Sun. Oct 1st, 2023

    News

    Trump Mocks Hammer Attack on Pelosi’s Husband in Insane Speech

    By

    Sep 30, 2023
    Trump Mocks Hammer Attack on Pelosi’s Husband in Insane Speech

    David McNew/Getty Images

    Former President Donald Trump made a bizarre pitch to California voters Friday, promising to fill the state’s canals with enough water to irrigate bathrooms and dampen forests to prevent wildfires.

    “All the currently dry canals will be brimming and used to irrigate everything, including your own homes and bathrooms and everything—you’re going to be happy and I’m going to get it done fast,” Trump said.

    “They say that there’s so much water up north that I want to have the overflow areas go into your forests and dampen your forests because if you dampen your forests you’re not going to have these forest fires that are burning at levels that nobody’s ever seen before.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

