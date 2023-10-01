Expert Claims Hunter Biden Spends Massive Sum on Legal Fees Monthly as He Battles Gun Charges and Pursues Multiple Lawsuits Relating to Infamous Laptop

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Hunter Biden spends up to $1 million a month on lawyers, according to legal experts.

President Joe Biden’s son, 53, and his team of top lawyers are gearing up to fight his gun charges and have filed at least four lawsuits.

They pursued those allegedly involved in the distribution of his infamous laptop that he left behind. It contains a wealth of filthy – and possibly incriminating – material about the antics of the reformed crack addict.

Lawyer and Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz, 85, believes Hunter spends about $1 million a month on his legal team.

He pointed out that top lawyers in New York and Washington charge up to $2,000 an hour for the lead attorney, and that the first son’s lead attorney, Abbe Lowell, would charge a similar fee.

“Today, the top lawyers in New York and Washington charge about $2,000 an hour for the lead attorney and between $1,000 and $1,800 for other partners and the high hundreds… for junior associates,” Dershowitz said. The New York Post.

The professor said Winston and Strawn would send Partner Lowell Hunter to the higher end of the spectrum.

“Generally speaking, I would say about a million dollars a month,” Dershowitz added.

“It would be a high rough estimate of what it could yield for all those things together if they were charged at commercial rates.”

Hunter faces three charges that carry a maximum prison sentence of 25 years and a $250,000 fine.

The first charge is for lying on a 2018 gun purchase form that he was not an illegal drug user and carries a top sentence of 10 years.

President Joe Biden’s son, 53, and his team of top lawyers are gearing up to fight his gun charges and have filed at least four lawsuits

The professor said Winston and Strawn Partner Lowell (pictured) would send Hunter to the higher end of the spectrum

A photo from Hunter Biden’s laptop showed the now 53-year-old first son posing nude with a firearm

The second charge involves lying to the gun shop, which could get him up to five years, and the third charge involves possessing the firearm while addicted, which could get him another 10 years.

Hunter and his legal team have been involved in the heavy pursuit of those allegedly involved in distributing the contents of his laptop.

He sued former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and his former lawyer Robert Costello on Tuesday.

The first son also filed a lawsuit against former White House aide Garrett Ziegler, whose nonprofit group Marco Polo made most of his laptop’s data searchable online.

Hunter also decided this month to file a lawsuit against the government agency, the Internal Revenue Service, which has extensive resources.

He also sued the owner of a Delaware computer repair shop, John Paul Mac Isaac, who took possession of the laptop when Hunter abandoned it.

It comes amid his years-long legal battle with U.S. Attorney David Weiss, whose investigation into him continues after he was named special prosecutor.

Hunter’s lead attorney is Lowell, but he has retained at least three law firms for their expertise.

Giuliani claimed the fees could reach “a few million dollars this year,” adding that “that’s not even a joke.”

Hunter allegedly lied about a firearms report (above) that was required for his gun transaction. A photo of the form shows him answering “no” when asked if he was an “unlawful user of or addicted to marijuana or any other depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug or other controlled substance.”

Hunter Biden is seen in a photo discovered on his abandoned laptop

Now first son told his uncle James Biden in text messages, revealed in IRS whistleblower documents, that he was broke and couldn’t pay child support

He said: ‘Someone is taking care of these legal fees… this is coming out of a hidden fund that the Bidens have.’

It raises questions about how Hunter pays for his army of lawyers. Text messages from 2018 show he was broke and asking his father and uncle for money.

Last year, he argued in court that he had to reduce his child support payments to Lunden Roberts, former stripper and mother of his child Navy Joan, because his “financial circumstances” changed.

They settled in June and his payments were reduced from $20,000 to $5,000.

He previously made $1.3 million from the sale of his paintings, thanks in part to Los Angeles-based real estate investor and Democratic donor Elizabeth Hirsch Naftali, above, and Hollywood lawyer Kevin Morris.

Hunter Biden sported a jail-ready shaved head as he held a five-hour meeting with his super-rich Hollywood lawyer Kevin Morris in Los Angeles ahead of his arraignment next week on weapons charges

Hunter could have gotten advice at his lawyer’s home in the Pacific Palisades on how to deal with his worst-case scenario: being found guilty and thrown in jail

Hunter’s lengthy meeting with his lawyer suggests he is caught up in last-minute preparations for his criminal trial, in which he is pleading not guilty.

In 2021, Hunter made his debut at an upscale art gallery in New York, where the sticker price for some of his amateur pieces was $500,000.

A single buyer spent $875,000 on eleven of Hunter’s paintings, although that person’s identity is unclear.

The buyer apparently does not live in New York and is listed as “out of state” in the purchase documents.

The gallery received a commission of 40 to 45 percent on total sales of $1,379,000.

Giuliani suggested that the money for Hunter’s legal fees could come from super-rich Hollywood entertainment lawyer Morris.

Morris previously paid a $2 million tax debt for Hunter and regularly lets him use his private jet.

DailyMail.com has contacted Lowell attorneys for comment.