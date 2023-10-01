Notable Figures in Colorado, Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and DaBaby, Set to Witness Deion Sanders’ Team Face USC, with a Potential LeBron James Celebration from MarShawn Lloyd

The stars continue to come to Colorado to watch Deion Sanders’ new team

And that list grew even bigger on Saturday when the Buffaloes hosted USC

More stars made the trip to see Deion Sanders’ Colorado against USC, while Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, DaBaby and more were spotted in Boulder.

Former Celtics teammates Garnett and Pierce appeared to be in good spirits before the game as they stood on the sidelines, while current Boston stars Jaylen Brown and Derrick White (a former Colorado basketball player) were also in attendance.

DaBaby made his way to the student section as the rapper donned a cowboy hat and hyped up the Buffaloes fans.

The 31-year-old was even invited by Sanders to address the team before the match.

“Just keep going,” he told a group that lost 42-6 to Oregon last weekend.

Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett appeared cheerful on the sidelines before the game

DaBaby was spotted in the student section when Colorado took on USC on Saturday afternoon

“Just keep going… A little adversity is healthy… It’s better to deal with it sooner rather than later.” Deion Sanders invited DaBaby to speak with the Colorado Buffaloes about dealing with adversity (through @DeionSanders /IG)pic.twitter.com/30CCWJqVN0 — Link Points (@Link Points) September 30, 2023

‘A little setback is healthy, it’s better to deal with it sooner rather than later.’

Several Denver Nuggets, including veteran center DeAndre Jordan, were also spotted in Boulder on Saturday.

In addition, an even longer list of celebrities was expected at Saturday’s game, as LeBron and Bronny James, Jay-Z and Snoop Dogg were named to a guest list that circulated online in advance.

And the Trojans’ MarShawn Lloyd paid tribute to James after scoring the game’s first touchdown, joining the Lakers star’s “silencer” celebration.

Bronny, James’ eldest son, is also a freshman basketball player at USC, although he and his father have not yet been spotted at the game.

Lil Wayne sang Colorado’s walk-out song before their game against Colorado State

Music acts DJ Khaled and Lil Wayne were also expected to make the trip, while actors Will Ferrell and Matthew McConaughey were also on the guest list.

For Wayne, the trip to Boulder will be his second this season, as he watched the Buffaloes defeat rival Colorado State earlier this month.

That time he was joined by Kawhi Leonard, Offset and The Rock.

The Buffaloes are off to a rough start against No. 8 USC, as the Trojans lead 21-7 at time of publication.