Europe on the Verge of Ryder Cup Victory with Only Four Points Needed on Final Day in Rome, as United States’ Failed Fight Back Leaves Them Out of Contention.

Europe needs just four points from the 12 final day singles matches to complete their revenge mission in Rome and reclaim the Ryder Cup.

Two years after a record 19-9 defeat at Whistling Straits, Luke Donald’s side made history for all the right reasons as Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg defeated Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka 9&7, the largest margin in any 18-hole match in the history of the event. .

That led to a 3-1 win in the morning fourballs and although the United States won the fourballs by the same score thanks to some late heroics from Patrick Cantlay, Europe ended the day ahead by 10.5 points to 5.5.

The United States has never lagged behind entering singles on European soil and has come back to win. The largest comeback of four points was achieved by the US in Brookline in 1999 and Europe in Medinah in 2012.

Cantlay was taunted by European fans throughout the afternoon after it was reported he refused to wear a team-branded baseball cap in protest at players not being paid to play in the Ryder Cup.

But he and his teammates had the last laugh, waving their caps above their heads after Cantlay birdied the 16th, 17th and 18th to beat Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick and ruin McIlroy’s perfect record.

“It just doesn’t fit,” Cantlay told NBC of his hat. ‘It’s that simple. I didn’t wear it in Whistling Straits. That’s all.’