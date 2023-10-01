GOP Accuses NY Democrat Congressman of Pulling Fire Alarm in Shutdown Mayhem

REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The dysfunction in Washington reached an even higher peak on Saturday, as Republican lawmakers accused a New York congressman of pulling a fire alarm while Democrats were trying to stall a short-term funding bill.

According to sources cited by Politico, Democratic representative Jamaal Bowman was the person responsible for the alarm. The Committee on House Administration, which is helmed by Republicans, said “an investigation into why it was pulled is underway.”

Officials were scrambling to avert a government shutdown on Saturday. With just hours to go, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy advanced a 45-day stopgap bill, but it requires support from two-thirds of representatives.

