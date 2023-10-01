Rory McIlroy Restrained and Assisted into Car by Shane Lowry in Intense Ryder Cup Incident: Alleged Verbal Outburst Targeted at Caddie Joe LaCava Following Dispute over Sportsmanship at 18th Green

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Rory McIlroy launched into an angry tirade at someone as he left Marco Simone after his four-ball defeat on day two of the Ryder Cup.

The Northern Irishman and partner Matt Fitzpatrick were beaten by Patrick Cantlay and Wyndham Clark on Saturday the 18th as the US won three of the four matches of the afternoon session.

And tensions appeared to be running high as the European talisman on broadcast shouted angrily and gestured at someone as he left the court.

The 34-year-old was so furious that teammate Shane Lowry had to restrain him and bundle him into a car.

It’s unclear who McIlroy was furious with, but he appeared to shout, “That’s a bloody shame,” at someone who was out of shot.

Rory McIlroy went on an angry tirade at someone as he left Marco Simone on Saturday

The Northern Irishman is said to have had an argument with Patrick Cantlay’s caddy Joe LaCava on August 18

Rival American caddy Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay, who is on the bag for Justin Thomas, can be seen in the recording but appeared to try to calm his opponent down.

McIlroy’s outburst comes after a tense end to the afternoon’s fourballs, which is speculated to be the root of his anger.

McIlroy and Fitzpatrick were defeated on the final hole of their match against Cantlay and Clark after the former sank an incredible birdie that neither European could match.

However, before McIlroy could respond to his attempt to tie the match, Cantlay’s caddie, Joe LaCava, wildly celebrated his player’s birdie by waving his cap in the air – a nod to the hat controversy that the Californian had been experiencing all day. held his grip – and walked towards him. McIlroy’s line.

Lowry and Justin Rose objected to the move and started working with the caddy, the broadcast said.

LaCava also wasted no time in getting in McIlroy’s face, leading to a fiery exchange between the two. However, it is unclear what was said.

“Rory McIlroy took issue with him waving the hat before he had to make his putt there, and when he turned around, Shane Lowry gave Joe a little lip and Joe gave it right back to Shane,” Steve Sands said during the broadcast .

‘It’s getting more and more exciting here.’

McIlroy’s outburst in the parking lot comes after a tense exchange with LaCava on the final hole

Members of Team Europe objected to LaCava’s celebrations and lack of etiquette

Shane Lowry was seen exchanging words with the legendary caddy on the putting green

During the broadcast, McIlroy was said to have disagreed with LaCava celebrating near his line

After the 18th-green altercation, McIlroy appeared to be confrontational, claiming this would only boost Europe in the Sunday singles.

“Matt and I played well. They obviously had a great finish and Patrick made three great putts at the end to seal the deal, so hats off to them,” said McIlroy, who had won his previous three matches in Rome.

“They played a great game, and… a few scenes there on the 18 and tomorrow just fuel the fire.”

At his press conference, European captain Luke Donald confirmed that the row over sportsmanship had led to heated scenes.

“Rory politely asked Joe to step aside,” Donald said. ‘He was in his line. He stood there and didn’t move for a while and kept waving his hat… So I think Rory was upset about that.”

McIlroy and Fitzpatrick had seen a crucial point slip away when Cantlay saved the Americans’ hopes in the match by making a birdie-birdie to finish and win the third clash of the afternoon for the US.

Team USA desperately needed a revival after Europe dominated the first three sessions, taking a 9.5-2.5 lead.

However, Zach Johnson’s men in red, white and blue managed to save their dignity on Saturday afternoon by winning three of four matches and reducing the deficit to five points heading into Sunday’s showdown.