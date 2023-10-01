Sun. Oct 1st, 2023

    Las Vegas Raiders Part Ways with Chandler Jones Following Arrest and Concerns Over Mental Well-being Due to Social Media Behaviour

    By Ben Nagle for Dailymail.Com

    Published: 3:53 PM EDT, September 30, 2023 | Updated: 4:11 PM EDT, September 30, 2023

    The Raiders have released troubled defensive end Chandler Jones, a day after he was arrested in Las Vegas for violating a protective order.

    Jones has had a turbulent week, posting hundreds of times on social media, sharing conspiracy theories and breaking down in tears during a livestream.

    On Friday, the Raiders released a statement saying they were “hopeful that Chandler Jones will receive the care he needs.” He, his family and everyone involved are in our thoughts.”

    Less than 24 hours later, the team released him, according to ESPN. Raiders spokespeople did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com’s request for confirmation.

    Chandler Jones was arrested late Thursday night in Las Vegas, police records show

    Jones sparked concerns about his own mental health after posting a tearful clip on social media

