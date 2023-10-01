Arkansas Football Star John Morgan Collapses During Game Against Texas A&M, Rushed to Hospital

<!–

This is the terrifying moment a college football game between Arkansas and Texas A&M was stopped when defensive lineman John Morgan collapsed after a play.

Morgan, a 23-year-old senior for Arkansas, took two steps during a light contact play before falling to the ground, where medics rushed to his aid during the game in Arlington, Texas.

ESPN reported that the 6-foot-2, 269-pound player was “blinking and talking” as he was loaded onto the cart and taken to the hospital for a check-up.

In a further update from SEC Network’s Alyssa Lang during the broadcast, it was revealed that the incident occurred when Morgan’s neck snapped back after a hit.

There was immediate concern in the stadium, with both players taking a knee as medics attended to Morgan III and removed his helmet.

Cameras during the live broadcast showed footage of a concerned viewing audience as the match announcer noted how eerily quiet the stadium had become, before the live feed was cut and the studio analysts were brought back on air.

Shortly afterwards, Morgan – who is from Maryland and previously played for Pittsburgh – was loaded onto a cart and taken off the field, where he was immediately taken to the hospital.

When play resumed, Texas A&M posted a 34-22 victory to bring their season record to 4-1, while Arkansas’ final loss left them at 2-3 on the year.