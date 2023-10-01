Sun. Oct 1st, 2023

    News

    He’s Stuck in War-Torn Ukraine. Bankman-Fried Doesn’t Want Him to Testify.

    By

    Sep 30, 2023 , , , , , ,
    He’s Stuck in War-Torn Ukraine. Bankman-Fried Doesn’t Want Him to Testify.

    REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

    In an unusual dispute, prosecutors are petitioning a judge to let a witness testify virtually against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. The reason the witness can’t attend the trial in person: he is stuck in war-torn Ukraine.

    In a letter submitted on Saturday, prosecutors wrote that the former crypto billionaire’s defense team does not consent to the request. This leaves them in a difficult bind. Under Ukrainian law, the young male witness—who allegedly “lost a substantial portion of his life savings that he had entrusted to [Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange] FTX”—is not allowed to leave the country, since he may be called upon to fight in the war.

    Even if the witness receives clearance to leave, they continued, he would “still need to travel by a combination of train and bus for several hundred miles through Ukraine during an ongoing war, cross a border to a neighboring country that has international flights to the United States, travel an additional distance to the nearest international airport, and then travel by air to the United States.” Government officials pegged that itinerary as a three-day trip each way.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Being Diagnosed with Stage One Cervical Cancer at 33 Despite No Symptoms: My Experience with a Routine Pap Smear Leading to Hysterectomy

    Oct 1, 2023
    News

    Live from the Tory Party Conference: Rishi Sunak promises to make difficult choices that are also the correct ones

    Oct 1, 2023
    News

    Making Hitler’s birthplace a police station met with outrage

    Oct 1, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Being Diagnosed with Stage One Cervical Cancer at 33 Despite No Symptoms: My Experience with a Routine Pap Smear Leading to Hysterectomy

    Oct 1, 2023
    News

    Live from the Tory Party Conference: Rishi Sunak promises to make difficult choices that are also the correct ones

    Oct 1, 2023
    News

    Making Hitler’s birthplace a police station met with outrage

    Oct 1, 2023
    News

    Florida Alligator Named in Honor of Dolly Parton Grows Heavier by Devouring Mice

    Oct 1, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy