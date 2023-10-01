Can TikTok’s Trend of Rubbing Rosemary Oil on Your Scalp Truly Prevent Baldness?

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Viral TikTok videos of rubbing rosemary oil into the scalp to combat hair loss could have the opposite effect, experts warn.

More than a billion people have now watched clips about the so-called natural cure on the social media platform, and thousands of influencers have shared how their thinning locks have dramatically grown back in weeks – something no drug can do.

In a video viewed more than four million times, British influencer Regan Ellis told her 250,000 followers that rosemary oil had reversed her hair loss caused by the condition alopecia in “a few weeks.”

In another video, mother-of-two Amy-Jo Simpson, who has 2.4 million followers, said she had seen “major growth” with “new hair coming through” within months.

The video, posted last month, has already been viewed more than 800,000 times.

Chemists say they are now seeing record sales of rosemary oil. Naturopathic store Holland & Barrett has seen a 70 percent increase in sales in the past year, while independent pharmacy Landys Chemist says sales have increased by 2,200 percent since May.

But some skin specialists worry that using the amount of rosemary oil influencers promote could actually lead to hair loss.

“There is no good evidence to suggest that rosemary oil can regrow hair,” says Dr. Mia Jing Gao, a London-based dermatologist. “For most people it will do absolutely nothing. But for others it can irritate the scalp and eventually cause them to lose hair.”

In contrast to the glowing testimonials online, others on social media have complained that the ‘cure’ had caused hair to fall out.

TikTok user Lesley Edwards commented on Amy-Jo Simpson’s video, saying, “This made my hair fall out.” Mrs Edwards added that she used to use rosemary oil once a week but has now stopped due to the amount of hair she was losing.

Another replied: ‘After three months of use I still have extreme hair loss every day.’

Many of the most popular posts are actually paid promotions. Regan Ellis, Amy-Jo Simpson and at least ten other high-profile advocates were sponsored by Nature Spell, which sells a 150ml bottle of rosemary oil online for £8.

“This trend doesn’t seem to be driven by science, but by influencers eager for opinions,” adds Dr. Gao.

The popularity of quick fixes is understandable: around 15 million Britons suffer from hair loss. The most common cause is androgenetic alopecia – thought to be hereditary, this is commonly called male/female pattern baldness. About half of all men and one in ten women will experience some degree of it by the age of 50, but the problem can also start earlier.

Other causes of hair loss include nutritional deficiencies, hormonal imbalances, immune system problems and are a side effect of many medications.

There are a number of effective treatments that can slow or even reverse certain types of hair loss.

Minoxidil, which is applied directly to the skin, and finasteride, a daily tablet, are two prescription treatments shown in clinical trials to combat pattern baldness. But in rare cases, patients taking finasteride may experience depression, low libido, and erectile dysfunction.

In March, The Mail on Sunday revealed that health watchdogs had launched an investigation into finasteride, following a threefold increase since 2020 in the number of men reporting these serious side effects.

Experts say natural hair loss treatments, such as rosemary oil, appeal to people concerned about the side effects of pharmaceutical medications.

Dr. Stefanie Williams, dermatologist and medical director of the Eudelo Dermatology & Skin Wellbeing clinic, explains: ‘Many assume that natural remedies are safer than pharmaceutical drugs, but these products also carry the risk of side effects.’

Could there be something to the claims about rosemary oil?

A 2015 study involving 100 people with pattern baldness found that rosemary oil was as effective at increasing hair growth for six months as minoxidil. This is often mentioned by influencers as a reason to buy rosemary oil.

However, experts point out that there are shortcomings in this research.

First, the study compares the effectiveness of rosemary oil with a lower-strength form of minoxidil, called minoxidil two percent. The standard dose of over-the-counter minoxidil is five percent.

The study also found that patients only saw any change in their hair after six months of regular use. But many influencers claim that they can notice an effect within just a few weeks.

“Nine out of 10 people who experience hair loss will see spontaneous hair growth at some point,” says Dr. Gao. ‘This research does not prove that rosemary oil is responsible.’

Pregnant women are advised to avoid the product as research shows it can induce labor and in rare cases lead to miscarriage.

But experts are also concerned that applying rosemary oil directly to the scalp could inflame the area and cause further hair loss – especially at higher doses.

While Nature Spell’s rosemary oil is diluted with almond and sunflower oils, other products contain stronger doses. One bottle of undiluted oil can be purchased on Amazon for £15.

Other videos on TikTok show recipes for homemade rosemary oil, which you can make by boiling the leaves of the plant.

‘Rosemary oil, especially in its undiluted form, can be irritating to the skin. This can lead to increased hair loss,” says Dr. Sharon Wong, a London-based dermatologist.

Experts believe more research needs to be done on the possible benefits of rosemary oil, but argue that people should avoid it when there is so little evidence to support its use.

“At this point it’s not something I would recommend,” says Dr. Williams. ‘People should be careful about applying these untested substances to their skin and hair.’