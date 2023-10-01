Hugh Bonneville of Downton Abbey Ends 25-Year Marriage with Lulu, Attends Michelle Dockery’s Wedding sans Wedding Ring

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Downton Abbey’s Hugh Bonneville has divorced his wife Lulu Williams after 25 years of marriage.

It comes just days after Bonneville, 59, attended Downton Abbey co-star Michelle Dockery’s wedding ceremony without Lulu, 55.

A spokesperson for Bonneville confirmed that the couple had split after 25 years of living together in their West Sussex home.

Bonneville and Lulu were last seen together in public at the Old Vic Theater in London during a gala in April.

Lulu often accompanied her husband to premieres and movie sets and her recent absence led to rumors that the couple was having problems.

The actor, famous for his role as Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham, had never shied away from expressing his love for Lulu, having previously called her his ‘base’ and ‘anchor’ and praised his wife as the backbone of their household.

Bonneville still wore his gold wedding ring while attending the coronation concert in May

But speculation grew after Bonneville attended Michelle Dockery and Jasper Waller-Bridge’s wedding ceremony last week without his wedding ring or his partner of 25 years.

Hugh Bonneville and Lulu Evans at the Viceroy’s House, film premiere, London, UK – February 21, 2017

Actor Hugh Bonneville and his wife Lulu Williams pose for photographers as they arrive at the world premiere of the film Paddington in London, Sunday, November 23, 2014

Bonneville was spotted grinning last week at Dockery’s lavish wedding to Jasper Waller-Bridge – the brother of Fleabag maker Phoebe – without his wedding ring.

A spokesman for Hugh told The Sun: ‘Hugh has been away from home a lot this year filming. He lost some weight this summer, he looked neat, tanned and relaxed.’

The heartbreak comes just five years after the couple renewed their vows at Graceland Chapel in Las Vegas.

The pair met as teenagers but reunited later in life and got together in their 30s, thanks in no small part to Hugh’s mother Patricia.

Hugh has said: ‘Lulu ran a marquee company… my mother called her to rent some chairs or something and said, ‘Do you remember Hugh?’

“It infuriated me that I had to give my mother all the credit for reintroducing us.”

Bonneville and Lulu later tied the knot in November 1998.

Hugh Bonneville and Lulu Williams at the world premiere of Downton Abbey, held at Cineworld Leicester Square, London. PA photo. Date of photo: Monday September 9, 2019

Actor Hugh Bonneville and his wife Lulu Williams attend day four of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon

Cast member Hugh Bonneville and his wife Lulu Evans (R) arrive on the red carpet for a screening of the film ‘The Monuments Men’ at the 64th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin on February 8, 2014

Lulu frequently accompanied her husband while he was on set, including in 2013 when he was filming The Monuments Men (pictured at the film’s UK premiere in Leicester Square) with George Clooney

Bonneville also admitted in 2009 that his wife helped him lose weight after she said he was as “fat as a pig.”

In previous interviews, he claimed he was ‘completely indebted’ to his wife for the way she supported him throughout his career in caring for their son Felix, 20, who has had his own on-screen success.

“Lulu’s priority was to be a foundation for Felix and me and I am completely indebted to her,” he said.

Bonneville has played Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham in the BBC period drama since it launched in 2010 and revealed that the royal family are among the many fans of the popular series.

He was later appointed Deputy Lieutenant of West Sussex by the Royal Family in 2019.

He said of the appointment: “It’s nice because it’s in my county where I live and I do a lot of things like visiting schools and reading a lot in Paddington. It’s basically the same thing, but with a badge. I am very honored.’

He was spotted wearing his gold ring while attending the King’s Coronation Concert on May 7 – again without Lulu.