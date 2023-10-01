Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny make their relationship Instagram official as they share images from their FIRST ad campaign together for Gucci

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Kendall Jenner, 27, and Bad Bunny, 29, made it Instagram official by sharing photos from their first campaign together for Gucci.

The model shared a video of Gucci Valigeria’s luggage ad on her Instagram page to her 294 million followers, forgoing a caption and letting the film speak for itself.

In the video, the Kardashians star and her rapper boyfriend stroll through an airport, dressed to the nines in matching black Gucci ensembles.

The couple – who also made their fashion show debut front row at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week – did not tag each other as they both shared photos and videos from the campaign on their respective Instagram pages.

The couple that kills together: Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny appeared together in their first ad campaign, as they strolled through an airport dressed to the nines to promote Gucci luggage

Gucci girl and boy: The A-list couple were dressed from head to toe in Gucci as they showed off pieces of the luggage from the Italian fashion house’s Valigeria campaign

In the images, the Efecto rapper is seen in an elegant black trench coat, while his leggy girlfriend wears a black sweater over a white polo and black pants for a chic, preppy look.

The Gucci Instagram also flooded their own page with multiple posts showing the couple in several adorable photos posing with the luggage.

Although the Puerto Rican-born rapper didn’t caption his Instagram Story with an image from the campaign, his choice of image to post was cute in its own way: It was an image of his statuesque other half leaning on top of him. a diverse range of Gucci luggage.

It was one of the photos where the couple both got a chance to smile broadly, as if they had been together for years.

However, the two global superstars only started dating in February (that is, February was the first time they were publicly spotted together).

While the notoriously private musician has yet to acknowledge the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star as his girlfriend (he declined to elaborate further on their relationship during a Vanity fair interview) he has made several vague references to a girl he likes in his music and during the aforementioned interview.

Speaking to Vanity Fair about how he has been working on improving his English, the Ojitos Lindos rapper said: ‘Some people I speak English with – some specific people… One of them I couldn’t talk to her earlier.’

Fans speculated that the Cassandro star was referring to Kendall as the girl he could talk to in English, but Bad Bunny never mentioned her name once in the interview.

Loving looks: The Grammy Award-winning music artist chose to share the photo of his crush with the socialite as they posed together for the Gucci campaign on his Instagram stories

Now on board: However, the supermodel and her musically inclined boyfriend were able to keep it serious for other shots in the Gucci campaign

He also emphasized earlier this summer that “the only thing I have is privacy” during a June interview with Rolling Stone, and reiterated that statement during the Vanity Fair profile piece.

Constantly frustrating fans with their under-the-radar but oh-so-public romance, Kendall continued the tradition after her Gucci post on her Instagram Stories.

Changing the subject completely, she shared a food offering and captioned the photo, “My kind of Fashion Week night.” Golden bachelor. Wine. Burgers’, with fellow model Haley Bieber, 26, pictured.

Flying solo: The 5’11 model also posed in her Gucci ensemble for a solo shot

Bad to the bone: The Diles singer also posed for a solo shot on an escalator

Girls’ Night: The reality TV personality took a break from spending time with Bad Bunny to have a Golden Bachelor-themed girls’ night with friends, including Hailey Bieber

To further fuel the relationship, the Narcos: Mexico actor released a song last week about falling in love with a cowgirl.

Fans are already speculating that the song, Un Preview, is about Kendall.

In the song, the curly-haired crooner also raps about how he had “amazing sex” with the cowgirl in question.

However, both Kendall and Bad Bunny have yet to publicly confirm their nearly year-long romance.