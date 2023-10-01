LeBron James Receives Recognition from USC Quarterback Caleb Williams and Teammates as No. 8 Trojans Defeat Deion Sanders’ Colorado, 48-41, by Emulating Lakers Icon’s Celebratory Style

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

While LeBron James was rumored to be in attendance at Saturday’s USC-Colorado game in Boulder, Heisman winner Caleb Williams and his Trojan teammates were able to knock out some of The King’s favorite on-court festivities en route to a 48 -41 win over Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes.

And there was plenty to celebrate as Williams threw for 403 yards and tied a career record with six touchdown passes.

Williams crowned himself during a first quarter celebration – a pantomime James is known to do after highlights. Additionally, NFL legend Jerry Rice’s son Brenden and MarShawn Lloyd both copied James’ muffler by reaching down with their arms and hitting themselves in the chest after touchdowns.

Thanks to the attention Sanders has brought to the program, Colorado had a star-studded presence at the sold-out Folsom Field, where some big names from the sports and entertainment world showed up Saturday. Among the guests in the house were NBA standouts Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett, along with pitcher CC Sabathia, receivers DeSean Jackson and Michael Westbrook, and rapper DaBaby.

Additionally, an even longer list of celebrities was expected on Saturday, as LeBron and Bronny James, Jay-Z and Snoop Dogg were reportedly in attendance. Bronny, James’ eldest son, is also a freshman basketball player at USC, although he and his father were not spotted by cameras during the game. Music acts DJ Khaled and Lil Wayne were also expected to make the trip, while actors Will Ferrell and Matthew McConaughey were previously on the guest list.

Caleb Williams crowns himself – a pantomime that LeBron James makes every now and then

LeBron James (seems to crown himself in April) was not pictured at Saturday’s game in Boulder

MarShawn Lloyd celebrates a touchdown for USC by doing the ‘silencer’ of LeBron James

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks across the field in Boulder

Sanders has made Colorado the talk of football. Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” made its third appearance in Boulder this season.

DaBaby played a big role over the weekend when he gave a motivational speech the night before the game and led the team onto the field by striding down the sideline.

Leading 34-7 in the second quarter, the Trojans saw Colorado storm back to make it a one-score game with 1:43 left on Shedeur Sanders’ 16-yard TD strike to Jimmy Horn Jr. and Williams knelt three times to seal the win.

The Trojans (5-0, 3-0 Pac-12) improved to 17-0 all-time against the Buffaloes (3-2, 0-2), who were eliminated for the second straight week after a 3-0 start That made Deion Sanders’ team the biggest story in college football.

Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans warms up before taking the field in Boulder

Williams, left, throws a pass under pressure from Colorado defensive lineman Leonard Payne

USC picked up where Oregon left off last week, overwhelming the 21 1/2-point underdog Buffaloes in the first half.

Williams ran the offense smoothly, at one point completing 17 consecutive passes. He also spread the wealth, throwing TD passes to five different receivers as Coach Prime’s house full of celebrity guests looked on.

Williams also threw six TD passes against Texas Tech on October 30, 2021 while at Oklahoma. He threw his first interception of the season when Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig picked him off late in the third.

Shedeur Sanders finished with 371 yards passing and four touchdowns, along with a 25-yard dash for a score just before halftime. The Buffaloes fell behind by 27 late in the second quarter after a costly interception and a blocked punt, both deep in their own territory, before rallying again.

Sanders completed a 9-yard TD score to Omarion Miller on fourth-and-5 with 11:55 left to make it 48-34. USC kicker Denis Lynch had a chance to extend the lead, but his 38-yard attempt sailed wide right.

Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett appeared cheerful on the sidelines before the game

DaBaby was spotted in the student section when Colorado took on USC on Saturday afternoon

Shedeur Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes walks off the field after the comeback fell short

Miller had seven catches for 196 yards and a score for the Buffaloes.

Shedeur Sanders dropped back-to-back games as a college starter for the first time. Colorado lost 42-6 at No. 9 Oregon last weekend when safety Shilo Sanders, Shedeur’s older brother, injured a kidney. Shilo Sanders was paired Saturday with two-time star Travis Hunter, who missed his second game with a lacerated liver.

Shedeur Sanders compiled a 23-3 record as the starting QB at Jackson State before following his father/coach to Boulder.

Former Colorado receiver Brenden Rice had two touchdown catches in his return to Boulder. Rice, the son of Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice, left for the Trojans before the 2022 season.

The Buffaloes were plagued by special teams issues, with Jace Feely missing a 41-yard field goal wide left and Mark Vassett having a kick blocked by Eric Gentry.

Both mistakes were converted into TD passes by Williams.