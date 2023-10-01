Sun. Oct 1st, 2023

    It’s Bad News That So Many in the GOP Are Pissed About Averting a Shutdown

    With just hours to spare, House Republicans averted a catastrophe of their own making Saturday, passing a temporary extension of government funding and averting a shutdown with the help of House Democrats.

    But Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) can’t exactly celebrate too much.

    He has just 47 days to hammer out a full annual spending package, and come November, it’s likely he will face the same bind he did this past week.Given a recent shift among some of McCarthy’s most conservative members, the speaker will have to contend with a growing problem: some of them actually want a shutdown.

