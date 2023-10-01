Shannon Beador looks downcast as she conceals her eyes behind massive shades during dog walk… after ‘wake-up call’ DUI arrest that ‘has her planning to enter REHAB’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Shannon Beador showed up in Los Angeles for almost two weeks on Saturday after drunkenly crashing her car into a house and was arrested for driving under the influence and hit and run.

The 59-year-old, who found fame on The Real Housewives Of Orange County, appeared dejected as she walked along the sidewalk with her dog.

She let her blonde locks fall freely over her shoulders and hid her eyes behind huge dark sunglasses.

At one point, the controversial reality star could be seen talking on her cell phone while wearing a somber expression.

She cut a casual figure this Saturday by bundling up against the plunging fall temperatures in a USC hoodie and leggings.

Her latest sighting comes two days after she announced she will pay for the damage she caused following her September 17 DUI arrest.

The incident occurred after The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member was spotted at an establishment in Newport Beach, California called A Restaurant.

She had visited her ex John Janssen – they split in January – before the drunken incident and was then seen with him on the Tuesday after her arrest.

“We’re friends, I care about her,” John told DailyMail.com last week, adding that he had “no comment” regarding further questions about their relationship.

Beador’s attorney Michael Fell has been in contact with the owner of the Newport Beach property the reality star damaged while driving under the influence, insiders said TMZ Thursday.

Beador is trying to “make things right” by compensating the property owner for the damage caused, the source said, and has said she will pay for any necessary repairs as a result of the incident.

She is also exploring different options for treatment but has not yet taken any action, the source told the outlet.

Although the situation remains “very new to her,” the source told the newspaper, Beador is focused on receiving professional help following the dangerous incident.

According to TMZBeador was arrested in the upscale Orange County city on September 17 after authorities say she crashed into a house, parked in the middle of a street and pretended to walk her dog. Beador’s vehicle was seized by authorities and she was subsequently released without bail.

The Newport Beach Police Department made the announcement People that Beador “was arrested at 1:17 a.m. on September 17 after fleeing the scene following a collision that caused property damage;” and she was “booked for two felonies – hit-and-run and DUI alcohol,” and “released on a summons.”

Shortly afterwards, a friend of hers informed DailyMail.com: ‘Shannon is planning to go to rehab after her DUI arrest, this was a huge wake-up call for her.’

The insider added, “Shannon has been running from her problems for the past few years and she doesn’t realize who she has become. Her castmates and her friends have told her she needs help, and this was before the DUI.”

Fell told DailyMail.com last week: ‘Shannon is extremely apologetic and remorseful. We await official information regarding this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to take full responsibility for her actions.”

Bravo personality Jeff Lewis, a friend of Beador, said Beador “was injured” and “will recover” in the aftermath of the incident.

“Shannon and I have been friends for a long time,” Lewis said on his SiriusXM show. “I was shocked – she called me yesterday and we talked for a while – and I was shocked because I never knew Shannon to ever drink and drive.

“I’ll tell you she takes full responsibility. She’s ashamed, she’s ashamed. Personally, as her friend, because people say, ‘Oh, she needs rehab,’ ‘Oh, she’s an alcoholic,’ I don’t think Shannon is an alcoholic.”

He added: ‘I think she’s going through a lot of personal issues at the moment, and I think she’s leaning on alcohol – but I don’t think she’s an alcoholic.’

Lewis said Beador is “going to therapy this week” after the accident and arrest.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.