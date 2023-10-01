Sun. Oct 1st, 2023

    The Best Nonfiction Adventures You Need to Read Right Now

    Oct 1, 2023 , ,
    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

    Who doesn’t enjoy a true armchair adventure? You can live in Alaska, hike Mount Everest, or survive a plane crash, all without leaving the comfort of your own home.

    My love of adventure stories began at an early age. When I became an adult, that love motivated me to coauthor my father’s exploits in Tent for Seven: A Camping Adventure Gone South Out West. If you’re into close encounters with bears and near-death experiences, it’s a must-read.

    I’ve managed to build a nice collection of nonfiction books over the years. Some are distinguished by The New York Times and USA Today, while others are less known but still as captivating, inspiring, shocking, and unbelievable as the bestsellers. Let me introduce a few that might be new to you.

