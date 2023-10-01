Sun. Oct 1st, 2023

    News

    The Problematic, Jizz-Soaked Legacy of ‘There’s Something About Mary’

    By

    Oct 1, 2023 , , , , , ,
    The Problematic, Jizz-Soaked Legacy of ‘There’s Something About Mary’

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Everett Collection

    These days, a bunch of guys lying to get the attention of a beautiful woman would be quickly condemned as catfishing, but in 1998, it was a recipe for box office gold.

    Back then, comedy was on the cusp of a “gross-out” craze that was kickstarted, in part, by the success of There’s Something About Mary. The third film from Dumb and Dumber directors Peter and Bobby Farrelly followed Ted (Ben Stiller), an unlucky-in-love loser who hires sleazy private detective Pat (Matt Dillon) to find his long-lost high school crush Mary (Cameron Diaz).

    It doesn’t take long for Pat to track her down, but things get weird when he falls for Ted’s all-grown-up prom date and decides to woo her for himself. He’s far from the only person to fall head over heels for Mary, either. Soon, this seemingly perfect woman is stealing hearts left, right, and center—all to the dismay of Ted, who falls behind in the romance race.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Being Diagnosed with Stage One Cervical Cancer at 33 Despite No Symptoms: My Experience with a Routine Pap Smear Leading to Hysterectomy

    Oct 1, 2023
    News

    Live from the Tory Party Conference: Rishi Sunak promises to make difficult choices that are also the correct ones

    Oct 1, 2023
    News

    Making Hitler’s birthplace a police station met with outrage

    Oct 1, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Being Diagnosed with Stage One Cervical Cancer at 33 Despite No Symptoms: My Experience with a Routine Pap Smear Leading to Hysterectomy

    Oct 1, 2023
    News

    Live from the Tory Party Conference: Rishi Sunak promises to make difficult choices that are also the correct ones

    Oct 1, 2023
    News

    Making Hitler’s birthplace a police station met with outrage

    Oct 1, 2023
    News

    Florida Alligator Named in Honor of Dolly Parton Grows Heavier by Devouring Mice

    Oct 1, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy