    Kamala Harris Shouldn’t Worry About Getting Dumped as Vice President

    Quite a few political commentators are calling for President Joe Biden to drop Vice President Kamala Harris from the presidential ticket and replace her with a newer, presumably more electorally popular, running mate.

    At an earlier point in American history, Harris may have had cause for concern. This was a popular tactic for presidents, with eight presidents tossing aside their VP during the re-election run. During the entire 19th century, due to a combination of death, ticket dumping, and one-term presidencies, only two presidential-vice presidential teams ran for re-election.

    But Harris doesn’t have to worry. Dumping a vice president is now a likely disastrous move that would undoubtedly cost a president far more than any wished for gain.

