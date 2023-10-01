Sun. Oct 1st, 2023

    Youngkin’s White House Dream May Push Virginia Further to the Right

    Youngkin’s White House Dream May Push Virginia Further to the Right

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

    Director of Research for The States Project, Aaron Kleinman, tells The New Abnormal why Virginia’s state election in November is so crucial not just for locals but the U.S. as a whole.

    Kleinman says his group is pouring big bucks into a number of key races ahead of the Nov. 7 vote, with a couple of seats set to determine whether Republicans, or indeed Democrats, are able to capture both houses.

