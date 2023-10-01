Dubai is hoping to launch a fully operational flying taxi service by 2026

An immersive virtual reality experience of an Urban Air Mobility aircraft of Joby Aviation and a view of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on November 21, 2022.

The city of Dubai hopes to create a flying taxi network by 2026. The network, built by Skyports, would take passengers to major city destinations via compact electric flying vehicles.Other flying taxi services are also looking to launch in major cities across the world.

Dubai hopes to be the city leading the flying taxi future by completing a fully operational flying taxi network by 2026.

The CEO of Skyports, which builds landing infrastructure for these aerial taxis, said Wednesday that he believed the city would be the first in the world to integrate a “fully-developed network” of flying taxis into its public transportation network, per the Khaleej Times, an English-language newspaper based in the United Arab Emirates.

Skyports first announced the plans to build the vertiports — launching pads for these airborne taxis — in February, per a press release on their site. Four landing sites are planned to be built near Dubai International Airport, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Downtown, and Dubai Marina.

“These initial locations will connect four of Dubai’s most popular – and populous – areas, providing high-speed, zero-emissions connectivity,” per Skyports’ press release.

Joby Aviation, a US startup that produces what is known as electric takeoff and landing vehicles, or eVTOLs, joined Skyports in promoting the initiative, per the release.

The flying car industry is predicted to be worth $150 billion by 2035, and startups are trying to sell companies and governments on the idea that the tech will cut down on traffic and pollution in major cities. The compact aerial vehicles use electric power, and their propellors are built to be quieter than regular helicopters.

A race among companies is underway to establish their own networks of short-term personal helicopter rides in places like New York, Los Angeles, and Paris.

Airlines, including Delta, American, and United are also investing in futuristic transportation to take passengers to and from the airport.

Skyports did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

