Lawyer for Meatball, accused of looting in Philly, denounces racially charged attack on energetic young woman and defends her livestream as documentary-style portrayal of public unrest

A Philadelphia influencer who livestreamed a rampage in the city has had her legal representation label the “all-out attack” on her as racist.

Dayjia Blackwell, a 21-year-old influencer known as “Meatball,” livestreamed looters during the recent flash mob robbery in Philadelphia and asked her 181,000 Instagram followers to join her as she ran down the street.

Jessica Mann, Blackwell’s attorney, wrote further social media Friday: “It sickens me to witness the media’s complicity in what can only be described as an all-out attack on black and brown people as their character and actions are mercilessly vilified.”

Mann defends the decision to livestream the looting as “nothing more than capturing the raw reality of public outrage.”

After Blackwell was released on $25,000 bail on Thursday, she shamelessly begged her fans to pay for a lawyer and urged people to buy her brand’s clothes and hats.

She hired Mann, who also criticized the media for posting her mugshot “with tears running down her face and her hair a mess.”

Blackwell, meanwhile, has uploaded her mugshot as her profile photo on social media and hinted that she might print merchandise with the mugshot.

Dayjia Blackwell, known as Meatball, posted on her Instagram Story after being released from prison. She told viewers about her time in prison and asked them to buy her merchandise or donate to her

In her open letter to the media, Mann also addressed the dismissal of charges against fired police officer Mark Dial in the shooting death of Eddie Irizarry and “the gross dereliction of duty by the Philadelphia District Attorney.”

The lawyer said Blackwell’s decision to livestream was intended to “bravely expose the deep-seated problems plaguing society,” but that police and local media failed to engage in what was a “meaningful dialogue” could have been about the causes of the unrest.

Mann called the looters “individuals driven by pain and fear” and said the robbery “is not about sneakers or alcohol.”

“It’s about the systemic oppression that has plagued our communities for generations… and the corrosive effects of unchecked police brutality and a justice system that favors the powerful over the voiceless,” the lawyer added.

At the end of the letter, Mann called on the city of Philadelphia to “take responsibility for creating a system” that enables police brutality.

“When cops can kill with impunity, when communities are left to suffer without resources, it’s no wonder people feel compelled to take matters into their own hands,” she wrote.

While some supported this sentiment, others pointed out that the charges against her were filed for participating in a crime spree that included dozens of arrests.

“If she had stayed home, minded her business and not incited people, she wouldn’t be in the situation she is in and she would be facing charges,” said one of Mann’s followers.

“No matter how much you try to defend her, she must face the consequences of her actions and the impact her actions have had on communities and people trying to make ends meet.”

One person claimed that even Meatball’s grandmother disapproved.

“Even her grandmother said what she did was illegal. and you play the ‘legal’ black card,” said one user.

“I’m also a lawyer and former public defender, and I’m ashamed of you.

‘A lawyer must defend the RIGHT of the client, but under no circumstances may he commit a wrongful act.’

Images shared on social media show a large group storming the Apple Store and stealing items

Blackwell is charged with burglary, conspiracy, criminal trespass, riot, criminal mischief, criminal use of communications facilities, receiving stolen property and disorderly conduct.

The ‘looter’ posted bail on Thursday morning, telling her 196,000 followers that: ‘All I want to do is go treat myself’ and plugging her Cash App handle for her followers.

Another post on her Instagram also said, “If you don’t get $150 for the promo, I’m going to end up needing a lawyer.”

In a separate post, she said sadly: ‘Thank you, I love everyone. I will never be locked up again, where was I in the area? That scared me.

‘I’ve never experienced anything like this in my life, I don’t even know what happened. I need some sleep, I’m scared, I’m traumatized, never in my life, like seriously,” Blackwell said.

The social media personality told her Instagram followers to join her as she ran down the street and drove to several locations hit by thieves on Tuesday evening.

She filmed a crowd looting Apple, Lululemon and Footlocker before heading to a liquor store where she bragged about grabbing a bottle of Hennessy.

“Tell the police that if they lock me up tonight, a movie will be made!” Everyone has to eat!’ she said to the camera.

This photo shows a large number of people running toward the Lululemon store during the attack

Fine Wine And Good Spirits was vandalized during a looting on the second night

It was a bitter pill for Blackwell to swallow when she was finally arrested by police just after midnight while sitting in her friend’s car.

Still filming herself and the evening’s events on an Instagram livestream, she tried to talk her way out of it.

“We had nothing to do with this!” she protested, clearly forgetting the hours of footage she had so enthusiastically compiled and shamelessly shared.

Blackwell joined dozens of people facing criminal charges following the social media-induced chaos, in which groups appear to be working together, smashed into stores and stuffed bags with merchandise before fleeing, authorities said.

So far, at least 52 arrests have been made and burglary, theft and other charges were filed against at least 30 people on Saturday.

All but three of those arrested were adults, according to Jane Roh, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.

The flash mob-style looting Tuesday night targeted dozens of stores, including Foot Locker, Lululemon and Apple.

A day later, at least 18 state-run liquor stores were burglarized, leading the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to close all 48 retail locations in Philadelphia and one in the suburb of Cheltenham on Wednesday.

The latest figures, up to last Sunday, show that there have been 302 murders in the city so far this year.

There have also been 402 reported cases of rape, 58,759 cases of property crimes, 3,701 cases of aggravated assault and 1,314 shooting victims.