Sun. Oct 1st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Tuesday, October 3,2023

    By

    Oct 1, 2023 , ,

    Time. nbsp; Topic

    19:00 nbsp; nbsp;An evening at the theater of ldquo;Le Monnotrdquo; by ldquo;Olivier Kardquo; and a reading of drawings by ldquo;Zeina Abi Rashidrdquo;, within the framework of the international and francophone literary festival, ldquo;Beirut Booksrdquo;, launched by the French Embassy in cooperation with the French Cultural Center in Lebanon.

    10:45 nbsp; A celebration honoring Pharmaline Company, on the occasion of obtaining the ldquo;European Good Manufacturing Practices EU ndash; GMPrdquo; certificate, under the patronage and in the presence of the caretaker Ministers of Industry and Public Health, George Bouchkian and Firas Al-Abyad.

    12:00 A ceremony organized by the Russian House in Beirut, to raise the curtain on a bronze plaque of Russian figures: scientist Konstantin Tsiolkovsky, engineer Sergei Korlev and astronaut Yuri Gagarin, on the occasion of the anniversary of the launch of the worldrsquo;s first satellite into space, in the lecture hall of the National Library – Baaklinenbsp;under the patronage and presence of the Minister of Culture, Muhammad Al-Murtada, and the Extraordinary Ambassadornbsp;and Representative of the Russian Federation in Lebanon, Alexander Rudakov

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Being Diagnosed with Stage One Cervical Cancer at 33 Despite No Symptoms: My Experience with a Routine Pap Smear Leading to Hysterectomy

    Oct 1, 2023
    News

    Live from the Tory Party Conference: Rishi Sunak promises to make difficult choices that are also the correct ones

    Oct 1, 2023
    News

    Making Hitler’s birthplace a police station met with outrage

    Oct 1, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Being Diagnosed with Stage One Cervical Cancer at 33 Despite No Symptoms: My Experience with a Routine Pap Smear Leading to Hysterectomy

    Oct 1, 2023
    News

    Live from the Tory Party Conference: Rishi Sunak promises to make difficult choices that are also the correct ones

    Oct 1, 2023
    News

    Making Hitler’s birthplace a police station met with outrage

    Oct 1, 2023
    News

    Florida Alligator Named in Honor of Dolly Parton Grows Heavier by Devouring Mice

    Oct 1, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy