Tuesday, October 3,2023

Time. nbsp; Topic

19:00 nbsp; nbsp;An evening at the theater of ldquo;Le Monnotrdquo; by ldquo;Olivier Kardquo; and a reading of drawings by ldquo;Zeina Abi Rashidrdquo;, within the framework of the international and francophone literary festival, ldquo;Beirut Booksrdquo;, launched by the French Embassy in cooperation with the French Cultural Center in Lebanon.

10:45 nbsp; A celebration honoring Pharmaline Company, on the occasion of obtaining the ldquo;European Good Manufacturing Practices EU ndash; GMPrdquo; certificate, under the patronage and in the presence of the caretaker Ministers of Industry and Public Health, George Bouchkian and Firas Al-Abyad.

12:00 A ceremony organized by the Russian House in Beirut, to raise the curtain on a bronze plaque of Russian figures: scientist Konstantin Tsiolkovsky, engineer Sergei Korlev and astronaut Yuri Gagarin, on the occasion of the anniversary of the launch of the worldrsquo;s first satellite into space, in the lecture hall of the National Library – Baaklinenbsp;under the patronage and presence of the Minister of Culture, Muhammad Al-Murtada, and the Extraordinary Ambassadornbsp;and Representative of the Russian Federation in Lebanon, Alexander Rudakov

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;