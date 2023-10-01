Fashion Influencer Detained by Southwest Airlines, Prompting their Gate Attendant to Contact Police for Excessive Baggage

Persephone Maglaya, a fashion influencer and CEO, was called out by a Southwest gatekeeper for putting a salad box in her tote bag

The gatekeeper threatened to call the police and arrest the woman

A flight attendant said Maglaya was allowed to board

A Southwest Airlines gate attendant threatened to call the police and arrest a fashion influencer because “she had too many bags.”

Persephone Maglaya posted a video showing the scandalous moment she was called out by a South West gatekeeper for having a salad box.

“The little satchel with my salad fell very nicely into my bag,” Maglaya said in the video, but the gatekeeper insisted that “it wasn’t good enough.”

The influencer was seen in the video with a suitcase and a Christian Dior tote bag, which housed her salad box.

Maglaya was on her flight from DC airport to Dallas. With more than 19,000 followers on TikTok and 45,600 followers on Instagram, she has been CEO of a digital media agency for four years.

“Can you please go back upstairs,” the gate attendant named Joe could be heard saying repeatedly as the blogger tried to explain after consolidating her bags.

A flight attendant intervened and disagreed with her colleague: “I think they can do that,” after seeing Maglaya’s third bag fit into her bag.

But the man ignored her. He dialed a number on his phone and said, “I’m calling the police,” at a time when even his colleague seemed confused and he was heard asking, “Why are you calling the police?”

The influencer refused to take a step back, saying, “I’m not doing anything wrong.”

Maglaya also claimed that the gate guard used his body to prevent her from boarding, although she did not include that in the video.

Maglaya founded her own company The Media Socialites in 2019, based in Dalas. She married Eduardo Maglaya, who is also the Chief Data Officer of her company, and has two children.

The media agency specializes in feminine, female-focused brands with global reach and the ability to strategize and execute from visual production to social media.

Before starting her own business, Maglaya spent more than a decade working at WeddingWire, where she focused on the career of wedding planning.

DailyMail.com reached out to Maglaya but did not immediately hear back from her.

Maglaya’s videos have been viewed more than 100,000 times and received hundreds of comments, with her followers expressing outrage at the gatekeeper in the South West.

One wrote in response: ‘That is incorrect. You may receive “food for the flight”, which does not count towards the baggage allowance.’

“Absolutely ridiculous on his part,” chimed in another.

Maglaya founded her own company in 2019 and has raised two children

Maglaya married Eduardo Maglaya, who is also the Chief Data Officer of her company

Many also praised Maglaya for sticking to her position: “Taking her stand is exactly what she should have done. Well done!’

Some questioned the woman and pointed out that her bags had been tagged. ‘The weight of that bag with the tag is entered into a system. That means it MUST be checked at that time, officer is right.’

But Maglaya responded, saying it was the gate guard who insisted on labeling her carrying bag: “It was my bag that I would never put under the plane.”

The captain eventually walked off the plane and apologized to Maglaya for the attendant’s behavior, Maglaya wrote.