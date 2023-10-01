Sun. Oct 1st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Armenia’s Government: Almost All of Nagorno-Karabakh’s People Have Left

    By

    Oct 1, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – An ethnic Armenian exodus has nearly emptied Nagorno-Karabakh of residents since Azerbaijan attacked and ordered the breakaway regionrsquo;s militants to disarm, the Armenian government said Saturday.

    Nazeli Baghdasaryan, the press secretary to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, said 100,417 people had arrived in Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh, which had a population of around 120,000 before Azerbaijan reclaimed the region in a lightning offensive last week.

    A total of 21,043 vehicles had crossed the Hakari Bridge, which links Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh, since last week, Baghdasaryan said. Some lined up for days because the winding mountain road that is the only route to Armenia became jammed.

    The departure of more than 80% of Nagorno-Karabakh#39;s population raises questions about Azerbaijanrsquo;s plans for the enclave that was internationally recognized as part of its territory. The region#39;s separatist ethnic Armenian government said Thursday it would dissolve itself by the end of the year after a three-decade bid for independence.

    Pashinyan has alleged the ethnic Armenian exodus amounted to ldquo;a direct act of an ethnic cleansing and depriving people of their motherland.rdquo; Azerbaijanrsquo;s Foreign Ministry strongly rejected the characterization, saying the mass migration by the region#39;s residents was ldquo;their personal and individual decision and has nothing to do with forced relocation.rdquo;

    In a related development, Azerbaijani authorities on Friday arrested the former foreign minister of Nagorno-Karabakhrsquo;s separatist government, presidential advisor David Babayan, Azerbaijanrsquo;s Prosecutor Generalrsquo;s Office said Saturday.

    Babayan#39;s arrest follows the Azerbaijani border guard#39;s detention of the former head of Nagorno-Karabakhrsquo;s separatist government, State Minister Ruben Vardanyan, as he tried to cross into Armenia on Wednesday.

    The arrests appear to reflect Azerbaijanrsquo;s intention to quickly enforce its grip on the region after the military offensive. — Asharq Al-Awsat

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Being Diagnosed with Stage One Cervical Cancer at 33 Despite No Symptoms: My Experience with a Routine Pap Smear Leading to Hysterectomy

    Oct 1, 2023
    News

    Live from the Tory Party Conference: Rishi Sunak promises to make difficult choices that are also the correct ones

    Oct 1, 2023
    News

    Making Hitler’s birthplace a police station met with outrage

    Oct 1, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Being Diagnosed with Stage One Cervical Cancer at 33 Despite No Symptoms: My Experience with a Routine Pap Smear Leading to Hysterectomy

    Oct 1, 2023
    News

    Live from the Tory Party Conference: Rishi Sunak promises to make difficult choices that are also the correct ones

    Oct 1, 2023
    News

    Making Hitler’s birthplace a police station met with outrage

    Oct 1, 2023
    News

    Florida Alligator Named in Honor of Dolly Parton Grows Heavier by Devouring Mice

    Oct 1, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy