Sun. Oct 1st, 2023

    UN to vote on resolution to authorize one-year deployment of armed force to help Haiti fight gangs

    NNA – The U.N. Security Council is scheduling a vote Monday on a resolution that would authorize a one-year deployment ofnbsp;an international forcenbsp;to help Haiti quell a surge in gang violence and restore security so the troubled Caribbean nation can hold long-delayed elections.

    The U.S.-drafted resolution obtained by The Associated Press on Saturday welcomes Kenyarsquo;s offer to lead the multinational security force. It makes clear this would be a non-U.N. force funded by voluntary contributions.

    The resolution would authorize the force for one year, with a review after nine months. The New Arab

