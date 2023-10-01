Troye Sivan tests the boundaries of style as he poses in a oversized denim shirt and shorts at Business of Fashion gala during Paris Fashion Week

<!–

Troye Sivan had guests doing a double take when he showed up at the Business of Fashion gala during Paris Fashion Week in France on Saturday in a truly unique outfit.

The Australian singer, 28, showed off his unique fashion style in an oversized denim shirt paired with black shorts, long socks and matching dress shoes.

His long sleeves completely hid his hands, while the bottom of his top was tucked into the hem of his shorts.

The Rush hitmaker’s brown hair was worn back with a headband, while his features were accentuated with subtle makeup.

Troye is known for his statement and daring ensembles, including a low-cut dress at the 2021 Met Gala.

Also in attendance at the Business of Fashion gala was Australian supermodel Shanina Shaik, 32, who sizzled in a tight black Givenchy dress.

Her ensemble was completed with matching heels, Chopard jewelry and a black velvet bag from Givenchy.

The Melbourne native wore her hair in a bun, while a luminous palette of makeup and smoky eyeshadow gave her look that extra oomph.

Shanina and her partner Matthew Adesuyan welcomed their first child, a son named Zai, in September 2022.

The couple made their relationship public on Valentine’s Day 2021.

She was previously married to DJ Ruckus, whose real name is Gregory Andrews, from 2018 to 2019.