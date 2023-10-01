Florida Alligator Named in Honor of Dolly Parton Grows Heavier by Devouring Mice

A jawless alligator has found a permanent home at Gatorland in Orlando

The alligator’s tongue is completely exposed because the snout is torn off below its eyes

The exact cause of the alligator’s injury remains unclear, but wildlife experts suspect it occurred after the animal became entangled in a hunting trap

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An alligator with no upper jaw has found a forever home at Gatorland theme park in Orlando.

The alligator’s tongue is fully visible after its snout appeared to be completely sawed off below its eyes.

It is not clear how the animal suffered the injury, but wildlife experts believe the sharp cut occurred after the animal was caught in a hunting snare.

Eating would also have become a problem for the reptile due to the lack of its powerful bite, but it is thought to have survived by eating carrion, invertebrates or other slow, small-moving prey to sustain itself.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) was first notified of the unusual sight in late August and helped rescue the alligator, which was eventually captured in mid-September.

The alligator has since been aptly named Jawlene, inspired by the 1973 Dolly Parton hit, Jolene.

An alligator with no upper jaw has found a forever home at Gatorland theme park in Orlando

The alligator’s tongue is completely exposed because the snout is torn off below its eyes

“We are simply a gem in the South Country and when you come visit us you will of course receive our warm, Southern hospitality every time you come,” Gatorland CEO Mark McHugh said on Facebook.

‘This little alligator is an absolute treasure. We are so in love with her – but another American treasure is Dolly Parton,” he added.

Jawlene’s condition has improved since he was rescued. He can now eat again after he was first spotted in a park in Sanford near Orlando.

“At first my brain couldn’t comprehend that the entire upper jaw was missing,” Eustacia Kanter said Fox 35 last month.

‘When I realised, I felt terrible for her and took the best photo I could with my mobile phone from a distance so I could share it and try to find help.’

The exact cause of the alligator’s injury remains unclear, but wildlife experts suspect it occurred after the animal became entangled in a hunting trap

Gatorland’s global conservation ambassador, Savannah Boan, helps care for the alligator

The alligator will remain in captivity, but can now feed much more easily with a steady stream of food now available to it thanks to the care of theme park and zoo staff

It is likely that the alligator has been without a snout for some time as the injury appears to be scarred and completely healed

The young alligator is now finding her feet again in her new ‘forever home’ in Gatorland

The cut on the alligator’s jaw is clean, indicating that the deed was done with a snare

The alligator will remain in captivity but will be able to feed, which would likely have been impossible in the wild

“From the image I got, the alligator is at a good body weight and the injury has healed, but its chances of survival in the wild are slim,” said Kim Titterington, a wildlife rehabilitator. People.

“It could be another alligator due to entanglement, but the clean cut also suggests this animal was caught in a hunting snare.”

Titterington also noted that the alligator had likely been without a snout for some time, as the injury appeared to be scarred and completely healed.

The alligator will remain in captivity, but can now feed much more easily with a steady stream of food now available to it thanks to the care of theme park and zoo staff.