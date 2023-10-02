Live from the Tory Party Conference: Rishi Sunak promises to make difficult choices that are also the correct ones

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Rishi Sunak has vowed to make the “right” decisions and not the “easy” ones, as he received a boost in the polls on the first morning of the Conservative Party conference in Manchester.

The Prime Minister tweeted: “After almost a year as Prime Minister, I have learned that the political system encourages the easy decision, not always the right one.

“At the Conservative Party Conference this week we will show that that can change. And we will do it by making long-term decisions for a better future.”

It came after an Opinium poll suggested Labour’s lead over the Conservatives had narrowed to its narrowest margin since Sunak entered No 10 almost 12 months ago.

The poll, conducted between September 27 and 29, put Labor on 39 percent and the Conservatives on 29 percent, giving the former a 10-point lead.

Labor is down two points compared to the previous poll conducted between September 13 and 15, while the Conservatives are up three points.

