Mon. Oct 2nd, 2023

    News

    Live from the Tory Party Conference: Rishi Sunak promises to make difficult choices that are also the correct ones

    By

    Oct 1, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Live from the Tory Party Conference: Rishi Sunak promises to make difficult choices that are also the correct ones

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    Rishi Sunak has vowed to make the “right” decisions and not the “easy” ones, as he received a boost in the polls on the first morning of the Conservative Party conference in Manchester.

    The Prime Minister tweeted: “After almost a year as Prime Minister, I have learned that the political system encourages the easy decision, not always the right one.

    “At the Conservative Party Conference this week we will show that that can change. And we will do it by making long-term decisions for a better future.”

    It came after an Opinium poll suggested Labour’s lead over the Conservatives had narrowed to its narrowest margin since Sunak entered No 10 almost 12 months ago.

    The poll, conducted between September 27 and 29, put Labor on 39 percent and the Conservatives on 29 percent, giving the former a 10-point lead.

    Labor is down two points compared to the previous poll conducted between September 13 and 15, while the Conservatives are up three points.

    You can follow the latest updates below.

    Live from the Tory Party Conference: Rishi Sunak promises to make difficult choices that are also the correct ones

    By

    Related Post

    News

    South Africa beat Tonga 49-18 to edge towards World Cup quarter finals

    Oct 2, 2023
    News

    BREAKING: Zero-Bail Policy Takes Effect In Los Angeles County

    Oct 2, 2023
    News

    HORROR: California Store Clerk Set On Fire While Trying To Stop Shoplifter

    Oct 2, 2023

    You missed

    News

    South Africa beat Tonga 49-18 to edge towards World Cup quarter finals

    Oct 2, 2023
    News

    BREAKING: Zero-Bail Policy Takes Effect In Los Angeles County

    Oct 2, 2023
    News

    HORROR: California Store Clerk Set On Fire While Trying To Stop Shoplifter

    Oct 2, 2023
    News

    NASCAR Driver Ty Gibbs Drives Away with Gas Can Still Attached, Sparking Fire on Pit Road During Race

    Oct 2, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy