Mon. Oct 2nd, 2023

    Explosion reported near Turkish parliament

    Oct 1, 2023 , , ,

    NNA – An explosion and gunfire was heard near thenbsp;Turkishnbsp;parliament innbsp;Ankaranbsp;on Sunday morning, according to local media reports.

    Smoke could be seen rising from the site of the reported explosion, close to several government buildings including the interior ministry.

    A police cordon has been set up and ambulances dispatched to the scene, according to Turkeyrsquo;s Cumhuriyet newspaper.

    It comes hours before Turkeyrsquo;s parliament is set to reconvene following the summer break.

    President Recep Tayyip Erdogannbsp;is scheduled to speak at an official opening ceremony this evening.nbsp;

    There was no immediate comment from authorities. nbsp;— The National

