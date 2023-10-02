Explosion reported near Turkish parliament

NNA – An explosion and gunfire was heard near thenbsp;Turkishnbsp;parliament innbsp;Ankaranbsp;on Sunday morning, according to local media reports.

Smoke could be seen rising from the site of the reported explosion, close to several government buildings including the interior ministry.

A police cordon has been set up and ambulances dispatched to the scene, according to Turkeyrsquo;s Cumhuriyet newspaper.

It comes hours before Turkeyrsquo;s parliament is set to reconvene following the summer break.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogannbsp;is scheduled to speak at an official opening ceremony this evening.nbsp;

There was no immediate comment from authorities. nbsp;— The National

