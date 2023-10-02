Effortlessly Elegant: Amal Clooney Enjoys Time with Mother in NYC Following George Clooney’s Rare Insights on Twins

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Amal Clooney looked effortlessly elegant on Saturday as she spent the afternoon with her mother in New York City.

The civil rights lawyer, 45, was spotted leaving the swanky five-star Hotel Mark in a chic white turtleneck, styled with flared trousers and a fitted black blazer.

The wife of longtime Hollywood leader George Clooney completed the stylish look with a pair of black boots and a black bag worn over her right shoulder.

The Beirut, Lebanon native styled her brunette locks into voluminous curls and protected her eyes with a pair of designer sunglasses.

Walking side by side, her mother, Baria Alamuddin, 75, stunned in two-tone purple pants, with yellow and gold accents, and a purple blouse.

By the time they walked past the exit doors of the luxury hotel, near Central Park, the mother-daughter duo were greeted by adoring fans taking photos.

At this point, Clooney (born Amal Alamuddin) took charge, waved and smiled at all the people gathered outside the hotel, and then walked to a waiting car.

Alamuddin is an award-winning international journalist and broadcaster who has interviewed hundreds of Western, Arab and global politicians, diplomats, cultural figures and other luminaries.

During her career, she received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the 2018 Commonwealth Businesswomen Awards; and the 2018 Arab Women Of The Year Award for Achievements in Media through Regent’s University, London, according to the Milken Institute.

Among the high-profile heads of state she interviewed included Margaret Thatcher, Benazir Bhutto, the King of Jordan, Yasser Arafat and Fidel Castro.

In fact, the native of Tripoli, Lebanon, was the last person to interview Prime Minister Indira Gandhi before her death in October 1984.

Amal and her mother arrived in New York earlier this week to attend the Clooney Foundation’s second annual Albie Awards, held Thursday evening at the New York Public Library.

The Clooneys founded the organization in 2016 to “help protect human rights” and ensure that “no one is above the law.”

According to the official website, the foundation also provides assistance to victims of human rights violations.

The event is named after Judge Albie Sachs, a lawyer and former judge who was imprisoned for his fight to end apartheid in South Africa.

On the preview night, George and Amal — who married nearly a decade ago and share two children — went out to dinner at Italian restaurant Scalinatella with her mother and his parents, Nicholas Clooney, 89, and Nina Bruce Warren, 84.

The couple could be seen escorting their parents from the luxury hotel to a car waiting to take them to the luxury eatery.

During their respective careers, Warren was a beauty queen who eventually served as a city councilor, while Nicholas was a longtime journalist who worked as a news anchor and TV host.

George and Amal are the proud parents of six-year-old twins Ella and Alexander.

And the acclaimed actor opened up about his children and revealed that they exposed them to rock music, and they grew to love it.

Amal told Access to Hollywood that her handsome husband “actually started playing heavy metal music.”

George added: “The kids listen to heavy metal. They’re headbangers.

“It’s not full heavy metal, it’s just heavy enough that they can bang their heads.”