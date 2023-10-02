Home and Away star Lincoln Younes splashes $925,000 on two-bedroom apartment in Sydney’s Bondi

<!–

Lincoln Younes has bought a sleek Bondi apartment for a cool $925,000.

The 31-year-old bought the chic two-bedroom apartment, located between iconic Bondi Beach and bustling Bondi Junction, according to The Sunday Telegraph.

The house has an elegant art deco design from the 1930s.

This prime property, part of a 12-unit low-rise complex, had previously been on the market with Ray White Woollahra Paddington but was unable to find a buyer.

However, when it was recently listed at Ray White Eastern Beaches Coogee, it caught Younes’ attention and was snatched within a week.

Fans of the former Home and Away actor will notice the apartment’s chic renovated kitchen, complete with breakfast bar.

The Bondi gem last changed hands in 2014 for $686,000.

According to Realestate.com.au, the average price for such Bondi beauties is a hefty $1,275,000, down 20% from the past year, suggesting Younes got a good deal.

Younes lives just a few doors away from model Jordan Stenmark’s apartment.

Lincoln began his career playing Romeo Kovac in Showcase drama series Tangle before scoring a starring role in Home and Away as Casey Braxton.

Today he enjoys a successful career and recently appeared in Last King of the Cross.

The series was recently renewed for a second season.

He also has a starring role in the Stan Original series C*A*U*G*H*T, alongside Hollywood star Sean Penn, Ben O’Toole and Alexander England.