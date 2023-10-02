Hamiyeh: The presence of waste and dirt may repeat the scene of floods on the Dbayeh Highway

NNA – quot;A road machine worked throughout last night next to the Al-Farfouri Canal in Dbayeh, removing waste, dirt, and sand that the canalrsquo;s torrent continues to sweep away with it from the highlands in the area,quot; caretaker Minister of Public Transportation Ali Hamiyeh said on his X platform.

Hamiyehnbsp;warned that ldquo;the continuation of this matter – despite repeated appeals – may repeat the scene of floods on the highway due to the blockage of the drainage channel on it.rdquo;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;