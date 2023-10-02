Surge in Snake Escapes Across Britain: Woman Terrified as Massive 5ft PYTHON Breaks into Home in London

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A nanny got the shock of her life when she discovered a five-foot-long snake curled up in the family kitchen, amid a worrying rise in the number of snake escapes across Britain.

The reticulated python sat on top of the boiler at the property in Tooting, south London.

The shocked woman called the RSPCA who came to remove the reptile which she believed had been abandoned and snuck into the house.

Animal rescue officer Abigail Campbell visited the Lucien Road house with her RSPCA colleague Mat (corr) Hawkins on September 13.

She said: “The nanny took Mat and I to the kitchen. She was quite scared of the snake so she stayed away.

“When I looked into the room, I saw the python curled up on the boiler in the kitchen.

“It was probably up there because it was the warmest part of the house and snakes need external heat sources to regulate their body temperature.”

“The nanny thinks he entered the boiler room through a gap in the wall from the garden. We believe he ran away or was abandoned nearby.

“We put up ‘Found Animal’ signs in the area and no one was called, so we are leaning towards the hypothesis that he was abandoned.”

“He was slightly thin. I nudged him just to make sure he wasn’t being aggressive but he was very calm and allowed me to pick him up with no problem, even though he was holding on very tightly to the pipe. boiler, he was very strong.

“He was very cold and became somewhat frisky once he was picked up, looking around and smelling the air.

“He was placed in a snake-shaped bag where he relaxed again and curled up. We took him to South Essex Wildlife Hospital where he is currently.

“Unfortunately, it is not uncommon for us to be called to collect an abandoned snake.

Many of the snakes RSPCA officers are called to collect are believed to be escaped pets.

“We think many people are unaware of how involved these animals are when they come into their care, and we suspect that the reality of caring for them has become too much in these cases.”

“That’s why we encourage anyone considering an exotic pet to learn as much as possible about the animal’s needs and determine if it is the right pet for them.”

“It’s so sad that people who are struggling to cope can just ask for help and advice, which is why the RSPCA has launched its dedicated Cost of Living web pages.”

It comes after data from UK Pet Food revealed the number of snakes kept in homes rose from 500,000 to 700,000 in 12 months, while the RSPCA said it received 1,031 reports involving the reptiles last year last.

The problem is especially bad in summer, as they become more active when temperatures are warmer.

Inexperienced breeders have been urged to pay extra attention to their pet snakes due to the increase in escapees. Pythons, boa constrictors, and corn snakes are three of the most popular species to keep.

There are three snakes native to Britain: the viper, which is venomous; the grass snake, harmless and common in gardens; and the smooth snake.

But according to the Sunday Times, there are also around 30 escalupians – a type of rat snake native to Europe that can grow to more than six feet long – currently living in the undergrowth along London’s Regent’s Canal. They live on rats.

Another reason more snakes escape in summer is that some owners take them outside to enjoy natural sunlight, which causes them to warm up and move quickly, the RSPCA said.

But the RSPCA’s chief scientific officer Evie Button once said: “Many of the snakes that RSPCA officers are called to collect are believed to be escaped pets.

“But unfortunately, we also have to deal with many abandoned snakes. We find that many people are unaware of how committed these animals are when taking them into their care, which we believe contributes to the hundreds of animals that are sadly abandoned each year when their owners can no longer meet their needs .

“Exotic animals such as snakes often end up in the care of the RSPCA after people realize they are not easy to care for or the novelty wears off.”

It comes after police arrived in West Bromwich last month at around 1.30am to discover a yellow python – one of the world’s largest snakes native to South East Asia – in the middle of the road.

But with the RSPCA unable to intervene due to the time of the call, it took three brave response officers to step in to rescue her.

After putting a bag over his head and leading him into a police van, the slippery suspect was taken to a veterinarian to be examined.

Top 10 snake hotspots in England and Wales

Reports Greater London

110 Kent

39 South Yorkshire

39 West Midlands

36 Hampshire

35 Lancashire

35 Devonian

34 Essex

33 Greater Manchester

32 Somerset

29

It is the latest in a series of recent incidents, with officers in Aston, Birmingham being shocked in June when they encountered a boa constrictor.

The charity would always recommend that owners invest in an enclosure suitable for the particular species and that the enclosure is kept secure and locked if necessary when unsupervised.

Reptiles, especially snakes, can be very good escape artists and will take advantage of a gap in an enclosure door or a poorly fitting lid.

If someone loses a snake, there are a number of lost and found pet websites where details can be recorded, including PetsLocated.

It is possible to microchip snakes and the RSPCA recommends owners ask their exotic vet to do this, so snakes can be easily reunited if lost and found.