Whatsapp CEO refutes claims of Meta’s plan to introduce advertisements, aiming to generate new business revenue via messaging platform

WhatsApp boss Will Cathcart has denied claims of a big change to the app

Whatsapp director at Meta, Will Cathcart, has debunked reports that a massive change is coming for the popular messaging app.

Users feared the worst after the Financial Times published an article claiming that Meta teams have been “discussing whether to show ads on Whatsapp for the first time.”

Cathcart quickly shut down the theory, tweeting: “This @FT story is false.” We are not doing this.’

He jokingly adds: “It also seems like you misspelled Brian’s name,” referring to Brian Acton, co-founder of Whatsapp.

The Financial Times later amended the article, writing: “This article has been updated to incorporate Cathcart’s comments and correct the spelling of Brian Acton’s name.”

A community note was also added to a tweet linking to the article about X, informing users that the director of Whatsapp claims it is false.

One satisfied user responded: ‘Please never do that!’ Whatsapp is just amazing the way it is now.”

Another added “Thank goodness for @CommunityNotes.”

However, not everyone was against the measure, some users were even disappointed that it had been refuted.

Someone said, “But that would have been a great strategy,” and another commenter responded, “It certainly wouldn’t be a strategy, but rather a distraction and, at the very least, annoying.”

‘Imagine you are chatting and out of nowhere you see unnecessary ads appearing. Whatsapp is fine without it.’

Others thought the app had already introduced ads and asked, “But I already get recommended news, media channels and celebrity channels in my WhatsApp status section.” How is that different from advertisements?

Another asked: ‘So they are definitely not discussing whether to show ads in conversation lists with contacts on the WhatsApp chat screen, but no final decision has been made?’ Or not talk about ads at all?

While someone else wrote ‘Cool, how do you plan to monetize WhatsApp?’

The boss of the messaging app is yet to respond to the avalanche of queries.

It comes after the app is reportedly preparing to make some major changes to its platform, with new design features supposedly coming to iPhone and Android.

Experts claim Mark Zuckerberg’s messaging app could undergo a complete revamp in the coming months, with a number of design tweaks in the works, including refreshed colors and new buttons.