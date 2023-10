NNA – MP Farid Heikal Al-Khazen wrote today on social media: ldquo;Many warnings without taking any practical action are useless…The Syrian displacement crisis is worsening, and the danger of displaced people who are above the law constitutes a serious warning, especially after the Aramoun-Aley incident yesterday…Things must be remedied before the bomb of security incidents explodes, as its indicators have beennbsp;increasing recently…rdquo;

===========R.Sh.