Makary meets with his Omani counterpart in Muscat, visits Information Ministry’s directorates: An intellectual industry that merges heritage modernity

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Al-Makary, began his official visit to the Sultanate of Oman, by meeting with his Omani counterpart, Abdullah bin Nasser Al-Harrasi,nbsp;in the presence ofnbsp;Lebanon#39;s Ambassador to the Sultanate,nbsp;Albert Samaha, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information in Oman, Mohammed bin Saeed bin Mohammed Al-Balushi, and a number of officials from the Lebanese and Omani sides.

Talks touched on bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries andnbsp;enhancing cooperation opportunities in various media fields and mechanisms for developing them, especially in the field of exchanging news content and media training.

Both sides stressed the importance of the role of the media in consolidating the cultural identity of countries, promoting cultural diversity, and exchanging experiences. They alsonbsp;exchanged views on a number of media issues and technical developments that support media work.

Following his meeting with his Omani counterpart, Al-Makarynbsp;visited a number of directorates of the Ministry of Information and listened to a detailed explanation of the media and news services provided by the Ministry.

In his statement, Makarynbsp;praised the development witnessed by the Omani media, describing it as a model to be emulated in the Arab world, noting that ldquo;this intellectual and media industry, which is managed by Omani cadres, has worked to integrate heritage and traditions with modernity, which has reflected positively on the aesthetics of the Sultanate of Oman in various fields.rdquo;

Al-Makarynbsp;indicated that his visit to the Omani Sultanate aims to enhance cooperation between the two brotherly countries in the field of media work ldquo;through signing memorandums of understanding between the Omani News Agency and the Lebanese National News Agency, in addition to benefiting from the experience of the Sultanate of Oman Television.rdquo;

