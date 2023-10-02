Mother issues urgent warning to all parents after her newborn baby Pixie is nearly fatally affected by the common cold

<!–

A mother who saved her newborn’s life by rushing him to hospital is urging parents to “trust their instincts” if they think something is wrong.

Jenna Doecke, who lives in rural Victoria, six hours from Melbourne, took little Pixie to Mildura Base Hospital at two weeks old after developing a cold that quickly became life-threatening .

Within hours, the baby’s lungs collapsed and she developed heart failure, leading to a grueling roller coaster of 24-hour bedside vigils, emergency treatments and gradual improvement.

At five weeks, her baby is still not out of the woods, but he can finally breathe on his own, giving Doecke a chance to think.

She wants other mothers to know that it’s never an overreaction to take a sick baby to the hospital.

“A mom knows her baby best, trust your instincts,” Ms Doecke said.

Jenna Doecke wants other mothers to know that it’s never an overreaction to take a sick baby to the hospital. Pictured: Mrs Doecke with baby Pixie

When Pixie’s lungs began to collapse, the newborn was placed on a breathing tube and kept alive by machines while her heart failed.

“(Doctors) said my mother’s instincts saved her life the first time, if I hadn’t taken her to the hospital when I did and if I had waited until Next morning, we’d probably be telling a different story right now.

“Never in a million years would we have thought that a simple cold could almost kill a baby.”

When Pixie, Ms Doecke’s sixth baby, went from labored breathing to unsteady breathing at two weeks old – and stayed that way – her mother’s instincts kicked in.

Hours later her baby refused a bottle, got “grumpy” and then got worse, so she told her partner Sandon Robinson it was time to take the baby to urgent care.

“I told my partner I knew something was wrong and we needed to go to hospital.”

Six hours after arriving, Pixie was in intensive care as her body began to shut down.

She was taken by helicopter to the Royal Children’s Hospital, where she was diagnosed with rhinovirus, a virus that causes the common cold.

But there was also much worse news.

With her immune system weakened, Pixie developed a respiratory infection and myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart.

When his lungs began to collapse, the newborn was placed on a breathing tube and kept alive by machines while his heart failed.

After the rally, the baby’s condition deteriorated significantly and doctors began discussing CPR and surgery to save the baby’s life.

Ms. Doecke expected to be told that Pixie “didn’t make it.”

But almost two weeks on Pixie, who she calls my “superstar,” is still fighting.

She is breathing on her own, is being weaned off morphine and milrinone, a drug for acute heart failure, and has finally received a vial.

Pixie (pictured) is now breathing on her own, is being weaned off morphine and milrinone, an acute heart failure drug, and has finally downed a bottle.

At just over two weeks old, Pixie Robinson developed heart failure. Pictured: Pixie, from the family’s GoFundMe page

“They weren’t wrong when they said she would have a long journey ahead of her, but she is alive and that’s all we prayed for.”

“It still blows my mind that all she endured was just a common cold.”

The family started a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for Pixie’s ongoing medical costs.

“I created this fundraiser to help ease the burden on Jenna and Sandon while they are in Melbourne with Pixie, so that they can have one less thing to worry about when they are away from home. family and unable to work,” wrote Amy Johnston, a family friend. .