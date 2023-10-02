Turkish Interior Ministry: Terrorist attack near the ministry’s building carried out by two individuals

NNA – Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced that the ministry#39;s headquarter was subjected to a terrorist attack this morning, carried out by two individuals, one of whom blew himself up, and the second was eliminated, according to quot;Russia Todayquot; news agency.

The Turkish Interior Ministry statement said: quot;The attack occurred at 09:30 and was carried out by two terrorists who were driving a car, in front of the entrance gate of the Main Security Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior. One of them blew himself up inside the car and the other was neutralized.quot;

He added that during the exchange of fire, two police officers were slightly injured.

The Turkish authorities opened a judicial investigation into the terrorist attack and issued an order banning broadcasting and publishing news regarding the attack.

Inspection operations continued at the scene to ensure that the car used in the attempted attack was free of bombs or explosives.

