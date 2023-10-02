Mawlawi casts his vote in Supreme Sharia Council elections in Tripoli: We hope for the best option serving Lebanon’s interest

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Bassam Mawlawi, cast his vote in the elections for the Supreme Islamic Sharia Council at Dar Al-Iftaa in Tripoli on Sunday.

He considered that this council plays a major role in the Sunni sect that has given a lot to Lebanon and continues to adhere more and more to the country#39;s unity and cohesion.

Mawlawi wished all candidates success, hoping for the best interest of Lebanon, its unity, development, and progress.nbsp;

He added: ldquo;The Supreme Islamic Council has a major role in protecting endowment properties and the rights of citizens and adhering to national matters that lead to the unity of Lebanon with its legal and judicial committees.quot;

Mawlawi expressed faith in all Lebanese resources and capabilities from all sects that can give to Lebanon so that it becomes the country that every citizen desires.

