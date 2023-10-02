Mon. Oct 2nd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Mawlawi casts his vote in Supreme Sharia Council elections in Tripoli: We hope for the best option serving Lebanon’s interest

    By

    Oct 1, 2023 , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Bassam Mawlawi, cast his vote in the elections for the Supreme Islamic Sharia Council at Dar Al-Iftaa in Tripoli on Sunday.

    He considered that this council plays a major role in the Sunni sect that has given a lot to Lebanon and continues to adhere more and more to the country#39;s unity and cohesion.

    Mawlawi wished all candidates success, hoping for the best interest of Lebanon, its unity, development, and progress.nbsp;

    He added: ldquo;The Supreme Islamic Council has a major role in protecting endowment properties and the rights of citizens and adhering to national matters that lead to the unity of Lebanon with its legal and judicial committees.quot;

    Mawlawi expressed faith in all Lebanese resources and capabilities from all sects that can give to Lebanon so that it becomes the country that every citizen desires.
    nbsp;

    ==========R.Sh.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    South Africa beat Tonga 49-18 to edge towards World Cup quarter finals

    Oct 2, 2023
    News

    BREAKING: Zero-Bail Policy Takes Effect In Los Angeles County

    Oct 2, 2023
    News

    HORROR: California Store Clerk Set On Fire While Trying To Stop Shoplifter

    Oct 2, 2023

    You missed

    News

    South Africa beat Tonga 49-18 to edge towards World Cup quarter finals

    Oct 2, 2023
    News

    BREAKING: Zero-Bail Policy Takes Effect In Los Angeles County

    Oct 2, 2023
    News

    HORROR: California Store Clerk Set On Fire While Trying To Stop Shoplifter

    Oct 2, 2023
    News

    NASCAR Driver Ty Gibbs Drives Away with Gas Can Still Attached, Sparking Fire on Pit Road During Race

    Oct 2, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy