NNA – A United Nations mission arrived today in Nagorno-Karabakh, the first in three decades, according to what Baku announced, after almost the entire Armenian population had left since Azerbaijan regained control of the separatist enclave, according to Agence France-Presse.

A spokesman for the Azerbaijani presidency told Agence France-Presse that ldquo;a UN mission arrived in Karabakh on Sunday morning,rdquo; to assess, in particular, humanitarian needs.

