At least six people died after a fire broke out in a nightclub in southeastern Spain

    NNA – At least six people were killed in a fire that broke out in a nightclub in the city of Murcia in southeastern Spain, emergency services announced, warning that the toll would likely rise, according to Agence France-Presse.

    The emergency services reported in a statement on social media that six deaths had been recorded, according to the latest toll, noting that rescue personnel were able to enter the building after they were informed at six in the morning (04:00 GMT) of the fire breaking out in the club.

